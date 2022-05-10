Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the local prep scores for Tuesday, May 10.

BASEBALL

Concord 10, Plymouth 4

Concord's updated record: 6-11 (3-7 NLC).

Wawasee 7, Mishawaka 6

The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a dramatic victory. Wawasee's updated record: 6-11 (3-7 NLC).

NorthWood 7, Northridge 5

Updated records: NorthWood 4-15 (3-7 NLC). Northridge: 11-7 (6-3 NLC).

Westview 6, Angola 3

Westview's updated record: 9-5 (5-1 NECC).

Fairfield 22, Hamilton 2 (5 innings)

Fairfield's updated record: 11-3 (5-1 NECC).

Eastside 13, Lakeland 0

Lakeland's updated record: 4-12 (0-7 NECC)

Central Noble 14, West Noble 4

West Noble's updated record: 3-13 (3-3 NECC).

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 8, Mishawaka Marian 7

Fairfield's updated record: 9-8.

Wawasee 6, Mishawaka 0

Wawasee's updated record: 7-12 (4-6 NLC).

Concord 14, Plymouth 1

Concord's updated record: 11-7 (7-3 NLC).

Goshen 12, Warsaw 7

Goshen's updated record: 9-6 (5-5 NLC).

Northridge 15, NorthWood 1

Updated records: Northridge 13-5 (10-0 NLC). NorthWood 7-10 (4-6 NLC).

Westview 3, Angola 0

Westview's updated record: 9-1 (6-0 NECC).

Eastside 7, Lakeland 0

The Blazers scored all seven of their runs in the seventh inning to win. Lakeland's updated record: 4-11 (2-4 NECC).

Central Noble 12, West Noble 0

West Noble's updated record: 1-10 (1-5 NECC).

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield 4, Angola 1

The Falcons clinched at least a share of the NECC regular season title with the win. They'll go for the outright regular season conference title Wednesday against Central Noble. Fairfield's updated record: 10-1 (7-0 NECC).

Wawasee def. Mishawaka

Wawasee's updated record: 6-10 (1-6 NLC).

Goshen 4, Westview 1

Updated records: Goshen 8-6, Westview 7-4.

BOYS GOLF

Lakeland 166, Westview 167, Churubusco 218

Updated NECC records for Lakeland and Westview: Lakers are 8-1 in NECC, Westview is 5-2.

Manchester 169, West Noble 205

West Noble's updated nine-hole match record: 1-10.

Goshen 153, Northridge 159, Concord 168

Full results online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

Full results from the NLC championship meet online at goshennews.com/sports.

