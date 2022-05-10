Here's a look at the local prep scores for Tuesday, May 10.
BASEBALL
Concord 10, Plymouth 4
Concord's updated record: 6-11 (3-7 NLC).
Wawasee 7, Mishawaka 6
The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a dramatic victory. Wawasee's updated record: 6-11 (3-7 NLC).
NorthWood 7, Northridge 5
Updated records: NorthWood 4-15 (3-7 NLC). Northridge: 11-7 (6-3 NLC).
Westview 6, Angola 3
Westview's updated record: 9-5 (5-1 NECC).
Fairfield 22, Hamilton 2 (5 innings)
Fairfield's updated record: 11-3 (5-1 NECC).
Eastside 13, Lakeland 0
Lakeland's updated record: 4-12 (0-7 NECC)
Central Noble 14, West Noble 4
West Noble's updated record: 3-13 (3-3 NECC).
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 8, Mishawaka Marian 7
Fairfield's updated record: 9-8.
Wawasee 6, Mishawaka 0
Wawasee's updated record: 7-12 (4-6 NLC).
Concord 14, Plymouth 1
Concord's updated record: 11-7 (7-3 NLC).
Goshen 12, Warsaw 7
Goshen's updated record: 9-6 (5-5 NLC).
Northridge 15, NorthWood 1
Updated records: Northridge 13-5 (10-0 NLC). NorthWood 7-10 (4-6 NLC).
Westview 3, Angola 0
Westview's updated record: 9-1 (6-0 NECC).
Eastside 7, Lakeland 0
The Blazers scored all seven of their runs in the seventh inning to win. Lakeland's updated record: 4-11 (2-4 NECC).
Central Noble 12, West Noble 0
West Noble's updated record: 1-10 (1-5 NECC).
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
The Falcons clinched at least a share of the NECC regular season title with the win. They'll go for the outright regular season conference title Wednesday against Central Noble. Fairfield's updated record: 10-1 (7-0 NECC).
Wawasee def. Mishawaka
Wawasee's updated record: 6-10 (1-6 NLC).
Goshen 4, Westview 1
Updated records: Goshen 8-6, Westview 7-4.
BOYS GOLF
Lakeland 166, Westview 167, Churubusco 218
Updated NECC records for Lakeland and Westview: Lakers are 8-1 in NECC, Westview is 5-2.
Manchester 169, West Noble 205
West Noble's updated nine-hole match record: 1-10.
Goshen 153, Northridge 159, Concord 168
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
