A look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park Christian 51, Bethany Christian 46
The Bruins' (10-5) five-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of LPC. Zoe Willems had 14 points to lead Bethany in the loss.
Concord 55, John Glenn 54
The Minutemen ended an eight-game losing streak, improving to 4-8 on the season. Bailei Mayo had 25 points for Concord in the winning effort.
Garrett 37, Fairfield 35
The Falcons led by 10 at halftime, but the Railroaders rallied to beat Fairfield in a huge Northeast Corner Conference matchup. Fairfield is now 9-5 overall on the season. Brooke Sanchez had 13 points for the Falcons in the contest.
Central Noble 55, Wawasee 33
The Warriors fall to 3-6 on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 34
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
New Prairie 83, NorthWood 71
Cade Brenner scored 22 points and Jamar Jackson had 19, but the Panthers suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of New Prairie.
Central Noble 56, Wawasee 21
The Warriors fall to 3-4 on the season.
East Noble 61, Westview 55
The Warriors suffered their second loss of the season to the Knights. Brady Yoder and Drew Litwiller had 17 points each for Westview.
Marquette Catholic 61, Goshen 47
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen sweeps NorthWood
The RedHawk girls beat the Panthers, 125-61, while the Goshen boys defeated NorthWood 113-73.
Northridge sweeps Wawasee
The Raider girls beat the Warriors, 143-33, while the Northridge boys edged Wawasee, 96-84.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.