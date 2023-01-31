Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 31.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 quarterfinals: Northridge 59, Penn 52; Warsaw 61, Concord 21
Class 3A, Sectional 19 quarterfinal: Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38
A 22-7 surge from Jimtown in the third quarter cut the Knights' lead from 16 to one, 39-38. Unfortunately for the Jimmies, they wouldn't score in the fourth quarter, losing by 11 points to end their season with a 9-14 record.
Class 3A, Sectional 20 quarterfinal: NorthWood 52, Wawasee 40
Class 2A, Sectional 35 quarterfinal: Westview 36, Churubusco 35
The Warriors survived a close game with the Eagles to advance to the Sectional 35 semifinals Friday night. Hope Bortner led the Warriors in the game with 14 points. Westview (9-14) will take on Fremont (8-14) in the first semifinal game at 6 p.m. The second semifinal contest pits the host Central Noble Cougars (22-2) against Eastside (15-8).
Note: Lakewood Park Christian beat Hamilton, 49-13, in the Class 1A, Sectional 51 quarterfinal game. Therefore, Friday's semifinal games at FW Blackhawk Christian will see Bethany Christian (19-3) take on the host Braves at 6 p.m., followed by LPC (9-13) facing Elkhart Christian (6-13).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jimtown 51, Elkhart Christian 47
The Jimmies were able to outlast the Eagles, picking up their third win of the season to bring their record to 3-13. ECA is now 5-9 on the season.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Wawasee 130, East Noble 54
The Warriors picked up a non-conference win over the Knights, bringing their dual meet record to 6-2.
South Bend Riley 110, Concord 78
The Minutemen dropped a tough dual against the Wildcats to bring their record to 8-3 on the season.