Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter nautical mile or less. * WHERE...New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI and Michigan City IN to New Buffalo MI. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&