Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 56, Garrett 28
Four players scored in double figures for the Falcons, led by 15 from senior Bailey Willard. Fairfield's updated record: 13-2 (6-0 NECC).
NorthWood 43, John Glenn 38
The Panthers picked up a road win to improve their record to 11-6 on the season.
Bethany Christian 50, Lakewood Park Christian 27
Kiersten Todd led the Bruins with 19 points. Bethany Christian's updated record: 12-2.
Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 48
The RedHawks hung with a solid Knights team, losing the contest by just single digits. Goshen's updated record: 9-7.
Blackhawk Christian 54, West Noble 36
Mackensy Mabie had 22 points in the loss for the Chargers. West Noble's updated record: 2-13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 70, Columbia City 44
The No. 2 (3A) Panthers improved to 9-2 on the season with a comfortable win over the Eagles. Ian Raasch led the offense with 19 points, one of three NorthWood players to reach double digits in scoring.
Westview 63, East Noble 58 (OT)
Brady Yoder's 29 points propelled the Warriors past the Knights in a road contest in Kendallville. Westview is now 6-3 on the season.
Mishawaka 80, Elkhart 56
The Lions dropped to 1-8 on the season with a non-conference loss to the Cavemen.
Wabash 58, Goshen 53
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: the schedule game between ECA and Churubusco was postponed due to illness. A new date for the game was not announced.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Wawasee sweeps Northridge in two tight battles
The Warriors' girls team narrowly beat the Raiders, 93-90, while the Wawasee boys also won by a close margin, 92-88, to pick up two huge NLC wins. Warriors standout Alexis Mishler set two new school records in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle races, while sister Julie Mishler set a Northridge pool record in the 100-yard backstroke and teammate Addison Beasley set a new school record in the 100-yard backstroke.
Updated records: Wawasee girls are 6-1 (5-1 NLC), while the boys are 4-2 (4-2 NLC). Northridge's updated records are 8-3 (5-1 NLC) for the girls and 7-4 (4-2 NLC) for the boys.
Elkhart sweeps Mishawaka Marian
The Lions' girls won 114-63 and the boys were 142-21 victors over the Knights. Elkhart's updated records: girls 7-4 (6-3 NIC), boys 6-4 (6-2 NIC).
Note: results from the schedule Goshen-NorthWood swim meet were not provided by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.