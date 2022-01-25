Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Concord 49, Prairie Heights 44
The Minutemen ended the regular season portion of their schedule with a road win over the Panthers. Concord closes the regular season with an 8-14 record. They'll next play on Friday, Feb. 4 in a Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinal game against either Goshen or Elkhart.
Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 45
The Warriors picked up an impressive road win over the Vikings to improve to 11-11 on the season. Tippecanoe Valley falls to 14-7 overall. These two teams could potentially play each other again in the Class 3A Sectional 20 semifinals next Friday.
East Noble 44, West Noble 27
The Chargers are now 5-16 on the season. They have one last regular season game Friday against Fairfield in Ligonier.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 56, Mishawaka 49
The Falcons picked up arguably their most impressive win of the season, knocking off a Cavemen team that entered with an 8-3 record. Owen Miller led the Fairfield attack with 14 points, while Caleb Wright scored 13 and Connor Wright 10. The Falcons are now 8-5 on the season.
Wawasee 58, Bethany Christian 48
WRESTLING
Goshen 57, LaVille 21
GYMNASTICS
Wawasee 91, Warsaw 85
The Warriors edged the Tigers on the mat in Warsaw. Wawasee's Talia Kuhl had career bests on the floor and on the bar, scoring 9.125 and 8.2 in those events, respectively.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's volleyball: Indiana Tech 3, Goshen College 0
Although the Maple Leafs were swept, they lost three close sets to to the ninth-ranked Warriors: 25-23, 27-25, 25-20. Lucas Sauder led the Leafs with 12 kills, while Michael Wahl had 34 assists in the losing effort. GC is now 4-2 on the season and 0-2 in WHAC contests.
