Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Concord 53, Prairie Heights 35
The Minutemen ended their regular season by snapping a 10-game losing streak, improving to 5-17 in the process.
NorthWood 52, South Bend Riley 18
The Panthers ended their regular season in style, cruising past the Wildcats to bring a 13-10 record into next week's Class 3A, Sectional 20 tournament.
Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35
It was a tough loss for the Warriors, who finish the regular season with an 11-11 mark. They will play NorthWood next Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Sectional 20 opener at Fairfield High School.
East Noble 49, West Noble 47
In a battle of Noble County foes, the Knights just edged the Chargers. West Noble is 3-18 overall and will now prepare to play Fairfield (21-2) in back-to-back Friday's: this week to conclude the regular season, and next Friday in a Sectional 20 semifinal game.
Triton 50, Jimtown 43
The Jimmies drop to 8-13 with one game left remaining in the regular season this Thursday against SB Trinity.
Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55
In a competitive contest between two teams that could see each other in next week's Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament, the Tigers were able to just get by the Lions. Samiyah Stout had 15 points in the loss for Elkhart, which ends its regular season with a record of 13-9.
Note: a score from the scheduled Elkhart Christian vs. South Bend Trinity game was not reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mishawaka 57, Fairfield 45
The Falcons pushed the No. 13 (4A) Cavemen, but ultimately fell short. Seth Yoder had 14 points to lead Fairfield, who is now 3-10 overall.
Triton 47, Elkhart Christian 33
The Eagles dropped a non-conference contest to the Trojans, bringing their record to 3-8 on the season.
Bethany Christian 50, Wawasee 49
