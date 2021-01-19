A look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 48, Concord 29
The Bruins overpowered the Minutemen to their 15th win of the season, the most they've had in a single season since 1989. Mariah Stoltzfus had 16 points in the winning effort for Bethany. Savannah Boerema had nine points for Concord in the loss.
Central Noble 60, Fairfield 43
Despite a game-high 23 points from sophomore Brea Garber, the Falcons fell on the road to the Cougars.
Lakeland 65, Churubusco 35
The Lakers improved to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the NECC with a resounding road win over the Eagles. Faith Riehl had 24 points and Bailey Hartsough added 21 in the win.
Mishawaka Marian 54, NorthWood 39
Kendal Miller had 18 points and Alea Minnich 12 in a losing effort for the Panthers against the Knights. NorthWood is now 1-11 on the season.
Wawasee 37, Whitko 22
The Warriors improved to 6-8 on the season with the home victory. Kennedy White had nine points and seven rebounds to pace Wawasee.
West Noble 54, Eastside 43
The Chargers picked up an NECC road win, keeping them in the hunt for the NECC regular season championship. Lilly Mast had 12 points to lead the West Noble offense, who improve to 15-4 overall and 8-1 in conference games. They host NECC-leading Garrett Friday in Ligonier.
Angola 57, Westview 18
The Warriors were no match for the high-octane Hornets Tuesday night. Hope Bortner had seven points for Westview in the loss.
Note: the Jimtown at Goshen game was canceled.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 77, Concord 40
The Lions had no issues with the Minutemen at North Side Gym. Concord falls to 2-6 on the season.
East Noble 59, Lakeland 58
The Lakers fell by the slimmest of margins on the road against the Knights. Mason Douglas and Brayden Bontrager each had 19 points for the Lakers.
Eastside 55, West Noble 51
The Chargers fell just short to the Blazers in Butler.
Goshen 49, Jimtown 32 - full report here.
Northridge 72, Penn 64 - full report here.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Goshen, East Noble, New Prairie results
The Goshen boys swim team split contests against East Noble and New Prairie, beating E.N. 119-63 but losing to N.P. 114-71. Meanwhile, the girls swept both of their opponents, beating E.N. 116-70 and N.P. 98-88.
GYMNASTICS
From Monday: Lakeland 94.875, Concordia 80.45
Lakeland's Emily Byler was the all-around winner, scoring 31.575 points.
