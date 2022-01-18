Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairfield 42, Central Noble 25

Brea Garber and Bailey Willard scored 17 points each to pace the Falcons to a win over the Cougars. Fairfield improves to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the NECC with the victory.

Lakeland 53, Churubusco 44

The Lakers picked up a win over the Eagles to improved to 11-10 overall and 4-5 within the NECC.

Wawasee 57, Whitko 12

The Warriors had no issues with Whitko, improving their record to 10-10 in the process.

Eastside 59, West Noble 30

The Chargers are now 5-14 with a 1-7 NECC record.

Angola 51, Westview 25

The Warriors fall to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the NECC.

Mishawaka Marian 73, NorthWood 44

The Panthers fall to 2-21 on the season.

Goshen 40, Jimtown 26

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Concord 47, Elkhart 45

The Minutemen won a back-and-forth contest with the Lions in Dunlap to improve their overall record to 6-6 on the season.

Prairie Heights 51, Bethany Christian 48

The Bruins battled back-and-forth with the Panthers before falling three points short on the road in Brushy Prairie. Bethany is now 5-6 on the season.

Penn 66, Northridge 57 (OT)

The Raiders rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime before the Kingsmen took control in the overtime session to win. The Raiders are now 3-9 on the campaign.

Jimtown 48, Goshen 45

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

No. 1 (3A) NorthWood 68, South Bend St, Joseph 49

Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.

WRESTLING

Goshen 34, NorthWood 33

Nolan Castaneda won the final match by a major decision to lift the RedHawks over the Panthers in an NLC contest. Goshen is now 17-6 overall and 3-3 in conference duals, while NorthWood is 14-6 overall and 3-3 in NLC contests as well.

GIRLS AND BOYS SWIMMING

Results from the Concord at Fort Wayne Carroll swim meet were not made available as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GYMNASTICS

Wawasee 88.8, West Noble 75.275

The Warriors were able to knock off the Chargers in gymnastics action in Ligonier.

GOSHEN COLLEGE

Men's basketball: Maple Leafs 63, Huntington University 62

Greg Johnson hit a shot with seven seconds remaining to lift GC to a home win over the Foresters. The Leafs are now 6-15 overall and 2-7 in Crossroads League games.

Men's volleyball sweeps two matches

Michael Wahl surpassed 2,000 career assists as the Leafs beat Trinity Christian and Olivet Nazarene in contests Tuesday night at Olivet Nazarene. GC is now 4-0 on the young season.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you