Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 42, Central Noble 25
Brea Garber and Bailey Willard scored 17 points each to pace the Falcons to a win over the Cougars. Fairfield improves to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the NECC with the victory.
Lakeland 53, Churubusco 44
The Lakers picked up a win over the Eagles to improved to 11-10 overall and 4-5 within the NECC.
Wawasee 57, Whitko 12
The Warriors had no issues with Whitko, improving their record to 10-10 in the process.
Eastside 59, West Noble 30
The Chargers are now 5-14 with a 1-7 NECC record.
Angola 51, Westview 25
The Warriors fall to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the NECC.
Mishawaka Marian 73, NorthWood 44
The Panthers fall to 2-21 on the season.
Goshen 40, Jimtown 26
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Concord 47, Elkhart 45
The Minutemen won a back-and-forth contest with the Lions in Dunlap to improve their overall record to 6-6 on the season.
Prairie Heights 51, Bethany Christian 48
The Bruins battled back-and-forth with the Panthers before falling three points short on the road in Brushy Prairie. Bethany is now 5-6 on the season.
Penn 66, Northridge 57 (OT)
The Raiders rallied from a 19-point halftime deficit to force overtime before the Kingsmen took control in the overtime session to win. The Raiders are now 3-9 on the campaign.
Jimtown 48, Goshen 45
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
No. 1 (3A) NorthWood 68, South Bend St, Joseph 49
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Goshen 34, NorthWood 33
Nolan Castaneda won the final match by a major decision to lift the RedHawks over the Panthers in an NLC contest. Goshen is now 17-6 overall and 3-3 in conference duals, while NorthWood is 14-6 overall and 3-3 in NLC contests as well.
GIRLS AND BOYS SWIMMING
Results from the Concord at Fort Wayne Carroll swim meet were not made available as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GYMNASTICS
Wawasee 88.8, West Noble 75.275
The Warriors were able to knock off the Chargers in gymnastics action in Ligonier.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's basketball: Maple Leafs 63, Huntington University 62
Greg Johnson hit a shot with seven seconds remaining to lift GC to a home win over the Foresters. The Leafs are now 6-15 overall and 2-7 in Crossroads League games.
Men's volleyball sweeps two matches
Michael Wahl surpassed 2,000 career assists as the Leafs beat Trinity Christian and Olivet Nazarene in contests Tuesday night at Olivet Nazarene. GC is now 4-0 on the young season.
