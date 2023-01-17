Here's a look at the local prep scores and results from Tuesday, Jan. 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 47, Prairie Heights 44
Jayden Schlabach drilled a '3' as time expired to lift the No. 11 (Class 1A) Bruins to a victory over the Panthers. Schlabach ended up being the team's leading scorer with 16 points in the game, giving Bethany Christian a fourth-straight win to improve them to 9-4 on the season.
Elkhart Christian 49, South Bend Trinity 30
The Eagles snapped a six-game losing skid with a Hoosier Plains Conference victory over Trinity. Aiden Hibbard had 16 points to pace ECA, who's now 3-6 (1-1 HPC) on the season.
Concord 59, Elkhart 46
It was a sixth-straight win for the Minutemen, improving to 8-5 with a road win over the Lions. Lucas Prough scored 26 points in the win for Concord. Elkhart drops to 3-10.
NorthWood 66, South Bend St. Joseph 37
The No. 2 (3A) Panthers cruised to yet another victory, this time on the road over the Indians. NorthWood is now 12-2 on the season.
Penn 85, Northridge 42
Notre Dame commit Markus Burton scored 40 points to lead the Kingsmen to a blowout win over Northridge, who fall to 7-7 on the season.
Goshen 51, Jimtown 50 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 42, Concord 24
The pivotal quarter of the game proved to be the second, as a 14-3 Bruins advantage in the frame helped No. 8 (1A) Bethany build a comfortable lead, leading to the win and improving to 18-2 on the season. It's the most wins in a single season in program history for Bethany Christian. Concord is now 4-16.
Wawasee 51, Whitko 41
A 31-15 advantage in the second half sparked the Warriors to the win, improving to 10-10 on the season. Olivia Horn and Kaydence Shepherd had 14 points each for Wawasee in the victory.
Mishawaka Marian 58, NorthWood 45
The Panthers lost to a strong Knights team, bringing their record to 11-10 overall.
Angola 45, Westview 42
The Warriors dropped a close NECC contest to the Hornets to bring their record to 7-12 (4-4 NECC) on the season. Sara Lapp led Westview with 18 points.
Eastside 56, West Noble 37
The Chargers are now 3-16 (2-6 NECC) on the season following a loss to the Blazers.
Fairfield 51, Central Noble 23
Jimtown 54, Goshen 51
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Fort Wayne Carroll sweeps Concord
The Minutemen girls lost 108-78, while the boys lost 106-80 in a competitive meet with the Chargers. Both Concord teams now have 8-2 dual records on the season.
Note: a result from the scheduled Goshen vs. East Noble swim meet was not provided by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.