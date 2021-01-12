A look at local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament - day one results

  • Lakeland 44, Central Noble 40
  • Prairie Heights 59, Churubusco 48
  • Angola 40, Eastside 35
  • Garrett 62, Fremont 24

Wednesday games: Garrett at Angola, West Noble at Fairfield, Lakeland at Prairie Heights, Hamilton at Westview.

Bethany Christian 65, South Bend Career Academy 23

It was career win No. 150 for Bruins coach Krysten Parson. Mariah Stoltzfus set a program record with 14 steals in one game.

Concord 56, Jimtown 30

Aliyah Hershberger scored 20 points to lead the Minutemen to a victory over the Jimmies.

Tippecanoe Valley 57, NorthWood 52

The Panthers gave the Vikings all they could handle, but fell short on the road in Akron.

Northridge 63, Wawasee 27

The Raiders had four players reach double digits in scoring to cruise past the Warriors in Northern Lakes Conference action. Northridge outscored Wawasee 37-6 in the second half to pull away.

Goshen 42, South Bend St. Joseph 35

Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament - day one results

  • Central Noble 57, Lakeland 42
  • Churubusco 108, Prairie Heights 60
  • Angola 75, Eastside 69
  • Fremont 62, Garrett 53

Wednesday games: Fremont at Angola, West Noble at Fairfield, Churubusco vs. Central Noble (at Prairie Heights), Hamilton at Westview.

Bethany Christian 59, South Bend Career Academy 42

Mason Closson had 17 points to lead the Bruins to a home victory against SBCA.

Northridge 61, South Bend Riley 54

Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

WRESTLING

West Noble 39, LaVille 36

The Chargers picked up a win on senior night against the Lancers.

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING

Concord sweeps NorthWood

The Minutemen girls won 131-33, while the boys won 114-72. With the victory, the Concord boys clinch a share of the NLC title.

