Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 51, Lakewood Park Christian 46
The Bruins welcomed the return of sophomore Mariah Stoltzfus by picking up a nice road win over LPC. Stoltzfus finished with 14 points, while teammate Zoe Willems had 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the win that improves Bethany to 5-9 overall.
Mishawaka Marian 68, Goshen 36
The RedHawks are now 6-9 on the season following a road loss to the Knights.
John Glenn 48, NorthWood 47
The Falcons edged the Panthers, sending NorthWood to a 2-17 overall record now on the season.
Garrett 51, Fairfield 46
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 47, Columbia City 41
The No. 4 (Class 3A) Panthers picked up an impressive road win over the Eagles to improve to 11-1 overall on the season. Ian Raasch had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win for NorthWood.
Concord 57, New Prairie 33
The Minutemen snapped a three-game losing streak with a comfortable home win over the Cougars, improving to 4-5 overall in the process.
East Noble 68, Westview 55
Mason Yoder had an astounding 42 points, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors as they lost in non-conference action to the Knights. Westview is now 4-3 on the season.
Goshen 41, Marquette Catholic 38
WRESTLING
Churubusco 43, Fairfield 27
The Falcons dropped an NECC dual to the Eagles, falling to 3-6 overall in duals and 2-6 in conference ones.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge sweeps Wawasee
In two highly competitive contests, the Raiders' girls edged Wawasee 94-92, while the boys were 102-81 victors over the Warriors. Both Northridge teams are now 6-2 overall and 6-0 in Northern Lakes Conference matches. Both Wawasee teams are 4-2 in conference contests, with the girls 5-2 overall and boys 4-2.
Goshen sweeps NorthWood
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's basketball: Marian 83, Maple Leafs 64
Robert Sanders' 19 points weren't enough to lift the Leafs over the No. 22-ranked Knights. GC falls to 5-12 overall and 1-4 in Crossroads League games.
