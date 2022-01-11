Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Concord 43, Jimtown 33
The Minutemen improved to 7-10 overall with a home victory over the Jimmies.
Bethany Christian 53, South Bend Career Academy 20
The Bruins made it three-straight wins with a comfortable road win over SBCA. Bethany Christian is now 7-9 overall on the season.
South Bend St. Joseph 52, Goshen 37
The RedHawks lost to the Indians on the road to fall to 7-10 on the season.
Tippecanoe Valley 46, NorthWood 33
The Panthers are now 2-19 on the season.
Columbia City 75, Wawasee 49
The Eagles remained unbeaten, improving to 17-0 while the Warriors' record dropped to 8-10 on the season.
NECC Tournament: Lakeland 60, West Noble 42
NECC Tournament: Eastside 37, Fairfield 36
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament: West Noble 65, Lakeland 52
NECC Tournament: Eastside 47, Fairfield 43
Bethany Christian vs. South Bend Career Academy was postponed due to Jan. 19 due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruin program.
WRESTLING
West Noble 48, Eastside 30
The Chargers picked up a win on Senior Night over the Blazers. They are now 6-15 overall and 2-7 in NECC matches.
Churubusco 30, Westview 6
The Eagles beat the Warriors in an NECC contest.
Jimtown 54, Northridge 19
The Raiders lost at home to the Jimmies.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps NorthWood, win regular season NLC titles
For the first time since the 2000-01 season, the Concord girls swim team finished 7-0 in regular season NLC duals after beating NorthWood 146-34. Meanwhile, the Minutemen boys won 120-66 over the Panthers to make it 33-straight NLC dual wins for them. The NLC girls swimming championship invitational begins with prelims on Thursday at Northridge.
