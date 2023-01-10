Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament: Fairfield 69, Prairie Heights 19
The Falcons cruised into the conference quarterfinals with a 50-point win over the Panthers. Bailey Willard and Brea Garber had 19 points each to pace Fairfield, who improves to 15-2 on the season. They'll now host Garrett Wednesday, with a start time of 6 p.m.
Goshen 61, SB St. Joseph 33
History was made for the RedHawks, as senior Breyana Cline made seven '3's' in the game, setting a new single-game program record. She finished with 21 points, while Kyra Hill added 25 in the impressive victory for Goshen. They're now 11-7 on the campaign.
Bethany Christian 53, SB Career Academy 21
The Bruins had no issues dispatching the Trailblazers, bringing its record to 15-2 (4-0 HPC). Zoe Willems had 16 points and 14 rebounds in the victory for Bethany.
Jimtown 43, Concord 33
The Jimmies improved to 7-10, while Concord dipped to 4-14 with the 10-point decision in favor of Jimtown in Baugo.
Valparaiso 55, Elkhart 43
The Lions were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter, ultimately costing them against the Vikings. Elkhart is now 11-7 on the season.
Penn 50, NorthWood 33
The Panthers hung around with a strong Kingsmen team before eventually falling by 17. NorthWood now sits with an 11-8 record on the season.
Columbia City 73, Wawasee 37
It was a tough loss for Wawasee, who are now 8-10 overall.
Note: a score from the scheduled ECA-South Bend Clay game was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 46, South Bend Career Academy 35
The Bruins grinded out a win over the Trailblazers to improve to 8-4 (3-0 HPC) on the season. Tyson Chupp had 17 points for Bethany to lead all scorers.
Concord 52, New Prairie 38
The Minutemen made it four-straight victories, knocking off the Cougars to bring their record to 6-5 overall.
NECC Tournament: Prairie Heights 43, Fairfield 41 (OT)
The Falcons rallied late to force overtime, but couldn't finish off the victory on the road against the Eagles. Fairfield (3-7) will play in a tournament consolation game Thursday against an opponent yet to be determined.
WRESTLING
DeKalb 40, Goshen 33
The RedHawks lost a close one to the Barons, bringing their record to 17-9 on the season.
East Noble 57, West Noble 15
The Chargers duals record is now 11-14.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps NorthWood, wins regular season NLC titles
Both the Minutemen girls and boys teams finished the duals part of their NLC schedule unbeaten after picking up wins over the Panthers. The Concord girls won 131-55, while the boys won 114-72. Full individual results can be found here.
The Concord girls can win the NLC title outright at the conference meet, which is held this Thursday and Saturday at Concord. The Minutemen boys can win it outright at their conference meet, which is Jan. 26 and 28 at Northridge High School.