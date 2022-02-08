Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Feb. 8.
GIRLS DIVING
Four from area advance to state out of Valpo regional
The three-headed monster from Northridge of seniors Jiselle Miller, Kaitlin Simons and Evie Long finished first, second and third respectively at the Valparaiso diving regional, while Concord's Ryleigh Robinson also qualified by finishing eighth. Miller scored 514.30 points, Simons 507.90, Long 461.85 and Robinson 370.85. Miller, Simons and Long also finished in that order at the sectional this past Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge 48, Wawasee 35
The Raiders made it five wins in a row, picking up a home victory over the Warriors. Northridge was led on offense by Micah Hochstetler's 15 points, while Wawasee had 12 from Keaton Dukes in the loss. Northridge is now 8-9 overall and 3-3 in the NLC, while Wawasee is 5-12 and 0-6 in conference play.
Fairfield 59, Bethany Christian 34
The Falcons rolled to its sixth-straight victory, leading 16-0 after the first quarter and never looking back. Fairfield improves to 11-5 overall, while the Bruins fall to 8-11.
NorthWood 64, West Noble 56
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Goshen 67, Lakeland 48
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.