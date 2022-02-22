Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Feb. 22.
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Glenn 48, Concord 42
The Minutemen gave the No. 1 (3A) Falcons all they could handle, but Glenn proved to be too much in the end. Concord is back to being .500 on the season with a 10-10 record.
Fremont 55, Westview 44
The Warriors dropped an NECC contest to the Eagles, giving them a 7-14 record overall and 4-6 in conference play.
Prairie Heights 43, Lakeland 42
A shorthanded Lakers team nearly knocked off the Panthers, but Prairie Heights was able to squeak out the victory in Brushy Prairie. Lakeland is now 5-16 overall and 2-8 in NECC games.
West Noble 53, Goshen 34
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Northridge 50, Fairfield 48
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS DIVING
Concord's Smith qualifies for state
Concord senior Ethan Smith finished fifth at the Valparaiso diving regionals Tuesday, advancing him to this weekend's state meet in Indianapolis. Diving prelims and semifinals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the IU Natatorium.
GYMNASTICS
A score from the Wawasee/Plymouth/Rochester/New Prairie at Wawasee match was not reported as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's basketball: Indiana Wesleyan 68, Maple Leafs 45
The Leafs' season came to an end in the first round of the Crossroads League tournament to the 12th-ranked Wildcats. GC closes this season with a 13-17 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.