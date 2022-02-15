Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Feb. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 53, Jimtown 49
Beck Willems scored 26 points in an impressive victory for the Bruins. Willems is now 11 points away from tying the all-time program record for points scored in a career. Bethany improves to 10-11 on the season, with its next game being Friday at home against South Bend Trinity Greenlawn.
Concord 69, South Bend Clay 53
The Minutemen overcame a slow start to knock off the Colonials, improving to 9-9 on the season in the process. Malachi Emmons had 21 points to lead the Concord attack.
Northridge 73, Lakeland 18
The Raiders had minimal issues in a dominant home victory over the Lakers. Eleven different players scored for Northridge, who have now won eight games in a row to improve to 11-9. Lakeland falls to 5-15.
NorthWood 55, Tippecanoe Valley 45
The No. 1 (3A) Panthers survived a road test for their 12th-straight win, improving to 20-1 on the season.
Wawasee 57, Westview 53
Wawasee picked up a nice road win to improve to 6-13 on the season. Meanwhile, Westview is now 7-11 following the loss.
Fairfield 51, Elkhart Christian 37
The Falcons were able to get back on track with a home win over the Eagles. Caleb Wright's 14 points led Fairfield, who is now 12-6 on the season.
LaPorte 59, Goshen 56 (OT)
Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
GYMNASTICS
Lakeland 91.5, Warsaw 56.55
The Lakers picked up a victory over the Tigers in LaGrange.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's basketball: Huntington 87, Goshen College 67
The Leafs are now 7-22 overall and 3-14 in the Crossroads League with one game remaining this Saturday at home against Bethel College.
Men's volleyball: Goshen College 3, Cornerstone 0
Alexander Rabadzhiev had 18 kills and nine digs as the Maple Leafs improved to 10-4 overall and 3-3 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 victory.
