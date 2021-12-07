Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Concord 77, South Bend Clay 43
It was an historic night for Minutemen junior Aliyah Hershberger, who set two new program records with 42 points and 10 three-pointers made in the victory. Concord improves to 6-4 with the win.
Northridge 54, Wawasee 40
Three players scored in double figures for the Raiders, led by senior Julia Mantyla's 16 points, in the NLC victory. Madyson Gorball had 15 points and Eva Fisher 13 in the win as well. Leading the Warriors' offense was Kennedy White and Lindsey Doss with 12 points each. Northridge is now 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLC, while Wawasee falls to 6-4 overall and 0-2 in conference games.
Goshen 40, West Noble 33
Tori Eldridge's 17 points sparked the RedHawks to a win over the Chargers in non-conference action.
Lakeland Christian Academy 52, Bethany Christian 49
Despite coming up short against LCA, Bruins sophomore Zoe Willems had a monster performance, scoring 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. She also added three assists and two steals.
South Bend St. Joseph 55, NorthWood 34
The Panthers couldn't keep up with a talented Indians team Tuesday in Nappanee.
Garrett 68, Westview 27
The Warriors dropped a tough road game to one of the best teams in Class 3A so far this year in the Railroaders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 55, Lakeland 42
A 24-point performance from senior Caleb Wright lifted the Falcons over Lakeland. Fairfield is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the NECC just over two weeks into the season.
Goshen 51, Elkhart 43
Full story from this event is online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Angola 36, Lakeland 33
The Lakers lost a close one to fall to 5-10 overall and 1-5 in NECC matches.
Elkhart def. Northridge
No score was announced, but the Elkhart High School Twitter account tweeted that the Lions beat the Raiders in head-to-head action in Elkhart.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge boys, girls get wins over Warsaw, Mishawaka
Here were the final scores:
Girls:
- Northridge 133, Warsaw 50
- Northridge 140, Mishawaka 35
- Warsaw 128, Mishawaka 51
Boys:
- Northridge 130, Warsaw 53
- Northridge 136, Mishawaka 16
- Warsaw 143, Mishawaka 22
Both Northridge teams improve to 4-0 overall on the season. Full individual results can be found here.
Concord sweeps Wawasee
Full story from this event is online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: NorthWood at Plymouth results were not available as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.