Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, December 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen 57, West Noble 33
A 16-point, 14-rebound effort from Kyra Hill paced the RedHawks past the Chargers. Mackensy Mabie had 22 points in the loss for West Noble, who's still searching for its first win of the season. Meanwhile, Goshen improves to 5-3.
Northridge 65, Wawasee 37
Three Raiders players reached double digits offensively in the win, led by Ella Mohammed's 17-point output. Northridge is now 9-2 (1-0 NLC), while Wawasee is 6-4 (1-1 NLC).
Concord 54, South Bend Clay 25
Kendal Taylor had 12 points to lead a balanced Minutemen attack, helping her team improve to 4-7 on the season.
NorthWood 51, South Bend St. Joseph 40
It was a third-straight win for the Panthers, who are now 5-3 overall on the season.
Jimtown 49, Elkhart Christian Academy 26
The Jimmies are now 3-8, while the Eagles are 1-6 on the season.
Garrett 46, Westview 40
The Warriors suffered their first NECC loss of the season, dropping to 3-1 in conference games following a close loss to the Railroaders. Hope Bortner had 16 points in the loss, as Westview is now 4-6 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 47, Lakeland 45
Alex Hofer's 13 points helped the Falcons edge the Lakers in an NECC battle Tuesday in LaGrange. Fairfield is now 2-2 (1-1 NECC) on the season.
Prairie Heights 46, Elkhart Christian Academy 31
It's the Eagles first loss on the season, bringing their overall record to 2-1.
Goshen 56, Elkhart 46
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Elkhart 42, Northridge 32
The Lions improved to 5-2 in dual matches, while Northridge is now 4-4 in said contests.
Note: a score from the Culver Academy-NorthWood meet was not reported as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge sweeps Mishawaka, Warsaw
The Raiders were able to pick up two NLC wins, with the boys and girls both sweeping the Cavemen and Tigers in conference competition. The Northridge girls are now 4-2 (4-0 NLC), while the boys are 3-3 (3-1 NLC).
South Bend Riley sweeps Elkhart
The Wildcats handed the Lions a pair of NIC losses, 126-60 on the girls' side and 130-53 on the boys. The Elkhart girls are now 4-3 both overall and in the NIC, while the boys are 4-2 in both.
Concord sweeps Wawasee
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: results from the Plymouth-NorthWood meet were not reported by 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.