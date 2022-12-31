Here is a look at the local prep scores from the holiday break week of Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30. These are broken down by sport and listed in chronological order by when they happened during the week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northridge goes 0-3 at Noblesville Tournament
It was a tough two days for the No. 11 (4A) Raiders, losing to three strong teams across games on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the first day of the tournament, Northridge lost to No. 6 (4A) Noblesville, 56-26. They then dropped its second game a few hours later to Castle, 76-69. In the seventh-place game Wednesday, the Raiders lost to Chesterton, 53-28. The three losses now has Northridge with a record of 7-4.
Bethany Christian finishes second at Cougar Classic
The Bruins went 2-0 in pool play, beating Traders Point Christian, 42-36, and Faith Christian, 56-40, on Tuesday. They then lost the championship game to host Lakeland Christian, 38-36, Wednesday night. A full report from the title contest can be found here.
Jimtown goes 0-2 at Plymouth Tournament
The Jimmies lost to Lewis-Cass, 65-36, in the first game of the day, then dropped the third-place game to Knox, 54-47. Jimtown's record is now 2-8.
Area teams at Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout
Fairfield played two games at Trine University Friday, dropping both. They lost 64-50 to FW Wayne, then lost 58-40 to FW North. The Falcons are now 2-6 on the season.
No. 5 (3A) West Noble only played one game at the event, but it was a marquee contest against No. 1 (2A) FW Blackhawk Christian. Despite 34 points from Austin Cripe, the Chargers lost to the highly-regarded Braves, 71-58. It was the first loss of the season for West Noble, bringing their record to 7-1. Blackhawk is now 10-1.
Wawasee finishes 2nd at home tournament
The Warriors cruised to a 50-16 win over SB Trinity at Greenlawn in the semifinal game in the morning Friday, then lost the title game to Woodlan, 55-43, at night. The split results brings Wawasee's record to 4-6 on the season.
NorthWood goes 1-1 at Hall of Fame Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian goes 1-1 at LaPorte Tournament
Wawasee goes 0-2 at Plymouth Tournament
The Warriors drew two tough opponents Wednesday, losing to Huntington North, 51-28, and Norwell, 70-50. Huntington is 11-2 on the season, while Norwell is 13-2. The two losses for Wawasee brings their record to 7-9 overall heading into the final month of the regular season.
Jimtown splits games at Fremont Classic
The Jimmies lost their first game of the tournament to Lake Station, 50-42, on Wednesday. They then came back on Thursday to win the third-place game against Sturgis (Mi.), 43-28. The Jimmies are now 5-10 on the season.
Area teams at Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout
Elkhart had a 1-1 showing in its two games at the all-day shootout Thursday at Trine University. The Lions lost its first game to No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop, 77-34. They rebounded a few hours later to defeat Fort Wayne South Side, 71-18, behind a 27-point performance from Samiyah Stout. Elkhart is now 10-6 on the season, with all six of its losses coming against teams currently ranked in the top 20 of the coaches poll.
Both Concord and West Noble lost both of their games. The Minutemen lost 49-27 to Lakeland and and 48-45 to Fort Wayne North. The Chargers lost 47-40 to FW North and 64-19 to Tippecanoe Valley. Concord is now 4-12, while West Noble is 2-12 on the season.
Goshen goes 2-0 in home holiday tournament
Northridge wins home holiday tournament, beats NorthWood in final
The Raiders repeated as champions of the Interra Classic, hosted across two days at Northridge Middle School. Each team plays three pool games - two on Thursday, one on Friday - before playing for either seventh, fifth, third or first place, depending on how the pool games went.
Northridge went 3-0 in Pool A, beating Knox 62-30, Andrean 46-39 and South Bend St. Joseph 63-28. NorthWood went 3-0 in Pool B, winning some dramatic games along the way. They first beat Rushville 47-45, then Merrillville 47-37 before outlasting Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 49-47 in overtime.
In the championship game, though, Northridge dominated NorthWood, winning 82-41. Morgan Cross led the Raiders in the title game with 16 points and seven steals. Northridge's Eva Fisher and NorthWood's Joslyn Edwards were named to the all-tournament teams because of their performances across the two days.
No. 10 Northridge is now 16-2 on the season, while NorthWood is 10-6.
WRESTLING
Al Smith Classic results
Al Smith Classic results

Full brackets and team results can be found online at trackwrestling.com.