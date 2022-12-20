Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, December 20. All games from Tuesday unless noted otherwise.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Monday: Elkhart Christian 62, Gary 21st Century 31
Ivy Clapsaddle's 17 points led a balanced Eagles attack to a dominant win over Gary, which was its second victory of the season. ECA is now 2-8 overall.
Elkhart 51, Goshen 36
The Lions beat one of their county rivals at North Side Gym to improve their record to 9-5. Meanwhile, Goshen slips to 7-6 with the loss.
Fairfield 65, NorthWood 24
The Falcons pounced all over the Panthers, improving their record to 12-2 while NorthWood falls to 7-5 overall.
West Noble 38, Prairie Heights 31
The Chargers picked up both their second NECC win and second win overall by knocking off the Panthers at home. Mackensy Mabie had 12 points and Kayle Jordan 11 in the victory. The win makes West Noble 2-10 overall (2-4 NECC) entering Christmas break.
Lakeland 50, Westview 45
The Lakers edged the Warriors in a tight NECC battle in LaGrange. Mykayla Mast had 16 points for Westview in the loss, who are now 6-8 (4-3 NECC) on the season.
Northridge 63, Penn 51
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
From Monday: Marquette Catholic 78, ECA 38
Despite 28 points from Aiden Hibbard, the Eagles couldn't keep up against Marquette Catholic, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season.
Concord 33, Edwardsburg (Mi.) 20
In what proved to be a defensive slugfest, the Minutemen were able to knock off the Eddies and improve to 4-5 on the season.
Westview 48, Lakeland 47
After a dramatic girls contest between the two schools, the boys game proved to be even closer, with the Warriors beating the Lakers by the narrowest of margins. Brady Yoder scored 19 points to lead Westview, while Ben Keil also tallied 19 for Lakeland. The Warriors are now 5-3 (3-1 NECC) on the season.
Columbia City 67, Wawasee 59
The Warriors are now 2-5 on the season following a hard-fought loss to Columbia City.
Goshen 63, East Noble 53
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
NorthWood, Angola split meet
The NorthWood boys swam past the Hornets to a final score of 100-60, while the Angola girls were able to get past the Panthers, 93-75. This leaves the NorthWood boys team with a record of 8-4 and the girls 6-7.