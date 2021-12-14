Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 47, Fremont 29
The Falcons continued their historic start with an 18-point win over the Eagles, improving to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in Northeast Corner Conference games. Brea Garber had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win for Fairfield.
Wawasee 66, Bethany Christian 47
The Warriors picked up a road win over the Bruins in Goshen. Wawasee was led on offense by 18 points from Lindsay Doss, 17 from Jada Carter and 10 from Emily Haines. Bethany was once again led by Zoe Willems, who had 23 points in the loss. Wawasee is now 7-5 on the season, while Bethany Christian is 4-8.
West Noble 55, Whitko 48
The Chargers picked up a road victory to improve to 4-7 overall.
Bremen 42, NorthWood 29
The Panthers are now 2-10 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 72, Jimtown 50
The No. 6 (3A) Panthers improved to 6-0 after a big second half push led to to a win over the Jimmies. Cade Brenner had a big offensive night for NorthWood, scoring 30 points in the win.
Triton 59, Bethany Christian 52
The Bruins came up just short against Triton, falling to 2-4 on the season. Beck Willems had 15 points to lead the Bethany offense.
South Bend Riley 89, Northridge 64
The Raiders couldn't keep up with the high-powered Riley attack, dropping their record to 2-2 in the process.
Goshen 69, South Bend Clay 44
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Fairfield 48, Westview 24
The Falcons picked up a win in a match that featured forfeits at 11 of the 14 weight classes. Full individual results can be found here.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Mishawaka
Both Minutemen teams were victorious over the Cavemen, with the girls prevailing 145-37 and boys 139-40. Both teams are 4-0 overall and in NLC contests with the win.
Wawasee sweeps NorthWood
Both Warrior teams knocked off the Panthers, with the girls winning 132-51 and boys escaping with a narrow 95-90 win. The Wawasee girls are 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the NLC, while the boys are 3-1 in both overall and NLC action. The NorthWood boys now sit at 7-2 overall and 2-1 in NLC contests, while the girls are 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the NLC.
Goshen falls to South Bend Riley
Both RedHawk teams dropped non-conference action to the Wildcats, as the boys lost 117-69 and girls 93-77. The Goshen boys are now 7-3 overall and the girls 6-3.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's basketball: Northwestern Ohio 84, Maple Leafs 68
Concord alum Michael Johnson led GC with 15 points in the loss. They are now 4-9 on the season.
