Here is a look at the local prep scores for Tuesday, December 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 47, Bremen 34
The Panthers kept up their winning ways, getting a road victory to improve to 7-3 on the season. It's the fifth-straight victory for NorthWood.
Fairfield 54, Fremont 17
Brea Garber's 15 points helped the Falcons remain unbeaten in NECC games at 5-0. The overall record for Fairfield is now 11-1.
Goshen 47, South Bend Trinity 13
RedHawks coach Shaun Hill picked up career win 100 as the RedHawks cruised to a victory. Goshen is 7-4 on the season.
Penn 56, Concord 25
The Minutemen drop to 4-9 on the season.
Whitko 49, West Noble 42
Mackensy Mabie's 22 points were not enough for the Chargers, who fall to 1-9 on the season with the close loss.
Bethany Christian 32, Wawasee 27
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: the scheduled game between ECA and Westview was postponed to Thursday, Jan. 13. Also, a score from the scheduled Jimtown-Triton game was not reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview 54, Elkhart Christian 44
Brady Yoder had 18 points and Wiley Minix 12 to pace the Warriors to a win. Aiden Hibbard had a huge game for the Eagles, scoring 31 of his team's 44 points, including all 25 of their second half points. Westview improves to 4-2 on the season, while ECA is now 2-2.
NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28
Cade Brenner (20) and Ian Raasch (17) combined for 37 points for the Panthers in the win, who are now 6-1 on the season. The Jimmies drop to 1-4.
Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46
The Bruins picked up their first win over the Trojans since 2002 behind 24 points from junior Tyson Chupp. Jayden Schlabach had 12 points and Carter Miller 11 to compliment the Bethany scoring, who improves to 2-3 on the season.
South Bend Riley 65, Northridge 59 (OT)
The No. 9 (4A) Raiders suffered their first loss of the season in overtime fashion on the road. Alex Ellenson still had a big game for Northridge, recording 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Raiders are now 5-1 on the season.
Goshen 54, South Bend Clay 49
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Goshen 42, NorthWood 26
The RedHawks were able to go on the road and get an NLC win over the Panthers. Goshen is now 11-7 (2-3 NLC), while NorthWood is 4-10 (1-4 NLC) on the season. Individual match results were not provided.
Fairfield 70, Westview 0
The Falcons shutout the Warriors in an NECC match. Fairfield is now 4-9 (2-5 NECC), while Westview is 2-10 (0-7 NECC).
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord cruises by Mishawaka
The Minutemen added two more NLC wins to the record, with the boys winning 140-38 and the girls 130-42. Both teams are now 4-0 overall and in conference duals. Concord won all 24 events contested against the Cavemen (12 boys, 12 girls).
Wawasee sweeps NorthWood
The final team scores were the Warrior boys beating the Panthers 116-70 and the Wawasee girls winning 115-65. Per the Wawasee website, the girls set new pool records in all three relay races and a new school record in the 200-yard freestyle, although times and by who were not specified. For the Wawasee boys, Ivar Meir and Collin Compton had lifetime bests, but their times and events were also not specified.
The Wawasee girls are now 4-1 (3-1 NLC) and the boys 2-2 (2-2 NLC). For NorthWood, its girls team now has a record of 2-3 (0-3 NLC), while the boys are 2-2 (1-2 NLC).
Note: a score from the Goshen at South Bend Riley meet scheduled for Tuesday was not reported by 11:00 p.m.