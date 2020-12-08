Local prep scores from Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 73, Lakeland Christian Academy 19
The Bruins had no issues with LCA. Mariah Stoltzfus had 16 points, Zoe Willems 14 and Sadie Brenneman 13 in a winning effort.
Angola 49, Concord 37
In their first game in more than two weeks, the Minutemen suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Hornets.
Goshen 36, West Noble 30
Full report in the Wednesday newspaper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
Garrett 52, Westview 12
The Warriors fell to 0-10 on the season with the loss.
South Bend St. Joseph 59, NorthWood 50
The Panthers fell to 0-5 on the season. Kendal Miller had 15 points and Alea Minnich had 14 to lead NorthWood.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elkhart 63, Goshen 47
Full report in the Wednesday newspaper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
WRESTLING
Northridge 51, Elkhart 15
The Raiders picked up an impressive non-conference victory at home to remain unbeaten on the season.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Wawasee
The Minutemen boys won 130-49, while the girls won 132-50. Both Concord teams are 3-0 in Northern Lakes Conference action this year.
Northridge, Warsaw and Mishawaka @ Warsaw
Boys results:
- Warsaw def. Northridge 97-83
- Warsaw def. Mishawaka 97-97
- Northridge def. Mishawaka 93-82
Girls results:
- Northridge def. Warsaw 137-48
- Northridge def. Mishawaka 153-25
- Warsaw def. Mishawaka 135-42
Plymouth @ NorthWood score not reported.
