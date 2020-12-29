A look at local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cougar Classic final: Bethany Christian 58, Covenant Christian 16
The Bruins closed out an impressive 3-0 week with a dominant win to claim victory in the holiday tournament at Lakeland Christian Academy. Sadie Brenneman was named tournament MVP for her performance across the two days.
Northridge holiday tournament, day one results
The following are the results from day one of the 2020 Raider Holiday Classic.
Pool A: Northridge 52, Knox 47; South Bend St. Joseph 59, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 30; Northridge 51, Dwenger 40; Knox 69, St. Joe 44
Pool B: Fort Wayne Carroll 61, East Noble 32; South Bend Washington 60, Fort Wayne Snider 50; Carroll 80, Snider 52; Washington 67, East Noble 22.
The third game of each pool will be played Wednesday morning. Consolation and championship games take place at 2:30 and 4 p.m. at Northridge Middle School.
Goshen 45, Columbia City 36
Brynn Shoup-Hill had 16 points to lead the RedHawks to a road victory over the Eagles. Goshen is now 9-2 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cougar Classic final: Adams Central 48, Bethany Christian 33
After picking up wins over Lakeland Christian Academy and Clinton Christian Monday, the Bruins fell to Adams Central in the final Tuesday night at LCA. Tyson Chupp had 13 points in a losing effort for Bethany.
NorthWood 54, Columbia City 37
The Panthers improved to 7-1 on the season with a home victory over the Eagles.
Northridge splits two games at Chesterton Classic
The Raiders lost to host Chesterton, 56-47, before winning the second game of the day against Lake Central, 59-54.
