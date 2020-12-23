Local prep scores from Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23, 2020. All scores from Tuesday unless noted otherwise.
Homestead 50, Goshen 46
In a battle of two of northern Indiana’s top teams, the Spartans narrowly edged the RedHawks. Brynn Shoup-Hill had 22 points in the loss as Goshen falls to 8-2 on the season.
Fairfield 47, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 43
Brooke Sanchez had 17 points to lead the Falcons to a huge non-conference victory at home.
West Noble 67, Prairie Heights 30
The Chargers are now 9-2 while remaining unbeaten in NECC play after routing the Panthers. Mackensy Mabie led the way with 18 points for West Noble.
Wawasee 49, Concord 42 (PPD from 11/20, then from 11/24)
The Warriors picked up their first NLC victory of the season over the Minutemen. Kennedy White had 17 points to lead Wawasee to the win.
NorthWood 51, Mishawaka 23 (PPD from Dec. 11)
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, knocking off the Cavemen in NLC action. Alea Minnich had 18 points to lead NorthWood to victory.
Lakeland 42, Westview 14
Northridge 57, Fort Wayne Concordia 43 (Wednesday) NorthWood 68, South Bend Clay 51
Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner had 18 points each for the Panthers in a home win over the Colonials.
Columbia City 41, Wawasee 24
Jack Stover had eight points in a losing effort for the Warriors, who fall to 2-2 on the season.
Goshen 56, Fairfield 51
Westview 70, Lakeland 50
Goshen 46, Warsaw 30
Note: results from the Jimtown Super Duals on Tuesday were not made available.
