Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening wind and rain. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.