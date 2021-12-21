Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge 40, Penn 36
The Raiders picked up its first win over Penn since 2012 with an impressive road victory. Eva Fisher had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists to help improve Northridge to 10-3 on the season.
Goshen 57, Elkhart 52 (OT)
The RedHawks outlasted the Lions in an overtime thriller in Goshen. Sarah Harmelink, Breyana Cline and Brooklynn Collins all scored 12 points each as Goshen improves to 6-6 on the season.
Fairfield 51, NorthWood 24
The Falcons are now 13-1 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 2-12.
Merrillville 50, Concord 34
The Minutemen are now 6-7 on the season.
Prairie Heights 50, West Noble 26
The Chargers fall to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in NECC games.
Culver Academy 49, Bethany Christian 38
Despite Zoe Willems scoring 20 points, the Bruins lost to bring their record to 4-9 on the season.
Lakeland 41, Westview 27
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Bend Washington 65, Northridge 53
The Raiders fell to 2-4 overall on the season after a tough road loss at Washington. Blake Jacobs had 12 points to lead the Northridge offense.
Prairie Heights 51, West Noble 49
Austin Cripe's 24 points weren't enough to lift the Chargers to a victory over the Panthers. West Noble is now 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference games.
Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50
The Warriors dropped a nail biter at home to the Eagles. Keaton Dukes had 29 points in the loss for Wawasee, who's now 3-4 on the season.
Westview 71, Lakeland 52
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
Goshen 50, East Noble 39
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Northridge sweeps NorthWood
The Raider girls won 141-37, while the boys won 112-64. Full individual results can be found here.
WRESTLING
Jimtown 57, NorthWood 21
The Panthers fall to 9-5 overall on the season.
