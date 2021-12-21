Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northridge 40, Penn 36

The Raiders picked up its first win over Penn since 2012 with an impressive road victory. Eva Fisher had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists to help improve Northridge to 10-3 on the season.

Goshen 57, Elkhart 52 (OT)

The RedHawks outlasted the Lions in an overtime thriller in Goshen. Sarah Harmelink, Breyana Cline and Brooklynn Collins all scored 12 points each as Goshen improves to 6-6 on the season.

Fairfield 51, NorthWood 24

The Falcons are now 13-1 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 2-12.

Merrillville 50, Concord 34

The Minutemen are now 6-7 on the season.

Prairie Heights 50, West Noble 26

The Chargers fall to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in NECC games.

Culver Academy 49, Bethany Christian 38

Despite Zoe Willems scoring 20 points, the Bruins lost to bring their record to 4-9 on the season.

Lakeland 41, Westview 27

Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Bend Washington 65, Northridge 53

The Raiders fell to 2-4 overall on the season after a tough road loss at Washington. Blake Jacobs had 12 points to lead the Northridge offense.

Prairie Heights 51, West Noble 49

Austin Cripe's 24 points weren't enough to lift the Chargers to a victory over the Panthers. West Noble is now 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference games.

Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50

The Warriors dropped a nail biter at home to the Eagles. Keaton Dukes had 29 points in the loss for Wawasee, who's now 3-4 on the season.

Westview 71, Lakeland 52

Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.

Goshen 50, East Noble 39

Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

Northridge sweeps NorthWood

The Raider girls won 141-37, while the boys won 112-64. Full individual results can be found here.

WRESTLING

Jimtown 57, NorthWood 21

The Panthers fall to 9-5 overall on the season.

