Local prep scores from Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 50, Fremont 22
The Falcons had no issues with the Eagles. Bailey Willard led Fairfield with 13 points, while Brea Garber had 12 and Brooke Sanchez 10.
Goshen 54, Elkhart 28
Brynn Shoup-Hill scored 25 points as the RedHawks routed the Lions on the road.
No. 2 Penn 52, Northridge 45
West Noble 83, Whitko 14
Mackensy Mabie had 20 points, Nichelle Phares 15 and Jazmyn Smith and Lilly Mast 14 each as the Chargers overpowered Whitko.
South Bend Adams 67, Concord 59
The Minutemen lost their third-straight game following quarantining. They're 3-3 overall on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Triton 60, Bethany Christian 44
The Bruins fell at home in non-conference action. Beck Willems had 13 points to lead Bethany on offense.
Goshen 56, South Bend Clay 53 (OT)
NorthWood 62, Jimtown 48
Isaac Raasch had 21 points and Cade Brenner 18 to lead the Panthers past the Jimmies.
Lakeland 69, Fairfield 33
The Lakers improved to 3-0 on the season with a convincing win over the Falcons. Brayden Bontrager had 29 points for Lakeland in the win.
Northridge at South Bend Riley was postponed less than 10 minutes before the JV game was set to begin.
WRESTLING
Fairfield 48, Westview 24
The Falcons picked up their first win of the season by knocking off NECC foe Westview in Topeka. Of the four weight classes that competed, Fairfield won all four: Ryan Keller (113 pounds), Braxton Campbell (132), Jordan Templeman (160) and Mike Stout (285).
Goshen at NorthWood score not reported.
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
Concord sweeps Mishawaka
The Minutemen boys won 121-64, while the girls won 148-34. Both are now 4-0 in the NLC.
Wawasee sweeps NorthWood
The Warrior boys won 99-86, while the girls were 100-54 victors. The Wawasee boys team is 3-1 in the NLC, while the girls are now 2-2.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
MBB: Holy Cross 74, Maple Leafs 60
Austin Branagan had 29 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort for Goshen.
