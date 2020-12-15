Local prep scores from Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairfield 50, Fremont 22

The Falcons had no issues with the Eagles. Bailey Willard led Fairfield with 13 points, while Brea Garber had 12 and Brooke Sanchez 10.

Goshen 54, Elkhart 28

Brynn Shoup-Hill scored 25 points as the RedHawks routed the Lions on the road.

No. 2 Penn 52, Northridge 45

Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

West Noble 83, Whitko 14

Mackensy Mabie had 20 points, Nichelle Phares 15 and Jazmyn Smith and Lilly Mast 14 each as the Chargers overpowered Whitko.

South Bend Adams 67, Concord 59

The Minutemen lost their third-straight game following quarantining. They're 3-3 overall on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Triton 60, Bethany Christian 44

The Bruins fell at home in non-conference action. Beck Willems had 13 points to lead Bethany on offense.

Goshen 56, South Bend Clay 53 (OT)

Full report in Wednesday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.

NorthWood 62, Jimtown 48

Isaac Raasch had 21 points and Cade Brenner 18 to lead the Panthers past the Jimmies.

Lakeland 69, Fairfield 33

The Lakers improved to 3-0 on the season with a convincing win over the Falcons. Brayden Bontrager had 29 points for Lakeland in the win.

Northridge at South Bend Riley was postponed less than 10 minutes before the JV game was set to begin.

WRESTLING

Fairfield 48, Westview 24

The Falcons picked up their first win of the season by knocking off NECC foe Westview in Topeka. Of the four weight classes that competed, Fairfield won all four: Ryan Keller (113 pounds), Braxton Campbell (132), Jordan Templeman (160) and Mike Stout (285).

Goshen at NorthWood score not reported.

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING

Concord sweeps Mishawaka

The Minutemen boys won 121-64, while the girls won 148-34. Both are now 4-0 in the NLC.

Wawasee sweeps NorthWood

The Warrior boys won 99-86, while the girls were 100-54 victors. The Wawasee boys team is 3-1 in the NLC, while the girls are now 2-2.

GOSHEN COLLEGE

MBB: Holy Cross 74, Maple Leafs 60

Austin Branagan had 29 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort for Goshen.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you