The local prep scores from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Fairfield 42, Angola 32
The Falcons improved to 6-1 overall with a huge Northeast Corner Conference victory at home over the Hornets. Fairfield is also now 2-0 in NECC competition. Sophomore Brea Garber had 17 points to lead the Fairfield attack. Sophomore Bailey Willard chipped in 10 points as well.
Central Noble 32, Goshen 28
Individual stats were not made available by press deadline. It was Goshen’s first game since Nov. 10 due to COVID-19 issues within the program. RedHawks fall to 2-1 on the season. They host Plymouth Saturday night.
Lakeland 46, East Noble 37
The Lakers picked up a nice non-conference home win over the Knights. Bailey Hartsough led Lakeland with 19 points.
Northridge 73, Westview 30
The Raiders had no issues with the Warriors in Topeka. Eva Fisher led Northridge with 14 points. Erika Miller had seven to pace Westview.
Warsaw 68, NorthWood 34
The Panthers struggled against the Tigers, losing by 34 in Nappanee. Alea Minnich scored 15 points to lead NorthWood on offense. Warsaw had three players score 14-plus points in the game: Kensie Ryman, Bailey Stephens and Abby Sanner.
West Noble 42, Wawasee 36
Full recap can be read in the paper or online at goshennews.com.
Mishawaka Marian 63, Goshen 32
Full recap can be read in the paper or online at goshennews.com.
Concord sweeps Goshen
The Minutemen girls won 139-47 over the RedHawks, while the Concord boys team won 128-57. Both Concord teams are 2-0 both overall and in NLC competition.
Northridge, Penn split meet
The Raider girls won 95-91 over the Kingsmen, but the Penn men swam away with a 128-52 victory over Northridge at Penn High School.
Scores not reported: Mishawaka at Wawasee
Wrestling results featuring Westview at LaVille, plus Lakeland at Central Noble/Prairie Heights were not reported as well.
