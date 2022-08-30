Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Aug. 30.
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 196, Goshen 202
The Minutemen edged the RedHawks to improve to 3-2 in NLC matches. Goshen drops to 1-4 in said contests.
Plymouth 177, Warsaw 181, Northridge 182
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Raiders, who are now 3-2 in NLC matches. They now trail Plymouth (4-1) and NorthWood (3-1) in the conference standings and are tied with Warsaw (4-2) in the loss column.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 5, West Noble 1
The Bruins were able to overpower the Chargers, improving to 2-3-1 on the season with the win. West Noble is now 0-3-2.
NorthWood 3, South Bend Trinity 2
Caitlin Knepp's two goals and Eva Sloat's one paced the Panthers to a win, giving them a 4-1 record currently on the season.
Warsaw 6, Goshen 1
It was tough sledding for the RedHawks in a key NLC match against Warsaw. Goshen is now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the NLC, while the Tigers improved to 3-0 in the conference with the win.
Argos 2, Westview 1
In a rematch from the regional semifinals a season ago, the Dragons were able to get past the Warriors. Westview is now 3-2 on the season.
Culver Academy 1, Concord 0
The Minutemen are now 1-4-1 on the season.
South Bend St. Joseph 6, Elkhart 0
The Lions are now 2-2-1 overall and 0-1 in the NIC.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-Tippecanoe Valley game was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
NorthWood 7, Lakeland 0
The Panthers had no issues handling the Lakers, improving to 3-2 on the season in the process.
Northridge 1, West Noble 0
The Raiders were able to edge the Chargers in non-conference action. Northridge is now 3-3-1 and West Noble 1-4.
ECA 3, Prairie Heights 0
Goals from Cooper Curtis, LJ Bevier and Drew Campbell helped improve the Eagles to 6-0 on the season.
Wawasee 2, Mishawaka 1
Two second-half goals from the Warriors gave them the road NLC win over the Cavemen. Wawasee is now 3-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
ECA boys wins Bremen Invitational
The Eagles were able to prevail amongst the eight-team field, while the ECA girls took second in their competition. Although they didn't have enough boys to field a complete team, Bethany Christian had the top two individual finishers in the boys' race in Jesse Bontrager and Samuel Klopfenstein.
Westview boys go 5-0, girls 4-1 in NECC dual
It was just a six-team NECC contest Tuesday, but the host Warriors went 5-0 in boys competition and 4-1 in the girls. On the boys' side, Westview beat Central Noble, Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakeland and Prairie Heights, while the Warrior girls beat everyone except Central Noble, who went 5-0 on the day. Individually, freshman Noah Bontrager was the overall winner from Westview with a time of 17:07.
The Fairfield girls went 2-3 and the boys 1-4 in the competition. Katie Kuhn was second in the girls' race for the Falcons in a time of 22:53.
Full results from the NLC round robin race online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TENNIS
Jimtown 4, Mishawaka Marian 1
The Jimmies were able to pick up a Senior Night win, improving their record to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the NIC.
Bethany Christian 3, Prairie Heights 2
The Bruins improved to 4-4 on the season with a win over the Panthers.
Fairfield 5, Concord 0
It was a clean sweep for the Falcons over the Minutemen, who improve to 6-1 with the win. Concord is now 1-3.
Wawasee 3, Whitko 2
The Warriors edged Whitko to bring their record to 5-4 on the season.
West Noble 4, Lakeland 1
The Chargers are now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the NECC following its first victory of the season.
Goshen 5, Warsaw 0
The RedHawks cruised to an NLC win in its first conference contest of the season. Goshen is now 9-0 overall and 1-0 in NLC matches.
East Noble 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers lost to a strong Knights team at home.
Note: scores from the scheduled Northridge at Mishawaka and SB St. Joseph at Elkhart matches were not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
ECA 3, Oregon-Davis 0
The Eagles are now 11-1 on the season following a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 win over the Bobcats.
Wawasee 3, Manchester 0
The Warriors won 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 to improve their record to 8-2 overall. Zoe Taylor and Kenzie Hackleman had seven kills each to lead the Wawasee offense.
Bethany Christian 3, Westview 0
The Bruins won 25-23, 25-10, 25-23 to improve to 5-2 overall. Westview is now 3-7.
Elkhart 3, Jimtown 0
The Lions knocked off the Jimmies, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13, to remain unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 1-0 within the NIC.
Northridge 3, West Noble 0
The Raiders won 25-9, 25-12, 25-13 to improve to 11-1 on the season. West Noble drops to 1-9.
Angola 3, Fairfield 0
The Hornets overpowered the Falcons to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-16 win. The loss brings Fairfield's record to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the NECC.