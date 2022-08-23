Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, Aug. 23.
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 200, Warsaw 200, Wawasee 225
The Minutemen won on the fifth-score tiebreaker over Warsaw to pick up two NLC wins.
NorthWood 175, Plymouth 180, Goshen 207
The Panthers picked up two NLC wins, led individually by Sophie Richmond's 39. The RedHawks fall to 1-3 in the NLC.
Northridge 160, Mishawaka 243
The Raiders cruised to a win in its first NLC contest of the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Elkhart 1, Northridge 1
The Lions are now 1-1-1, while the Raiders are 0-3-2.
Penn 0, Concord 0
The Minutemen are now 0-2-1.
Angola 2, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 0-2-1 (0-1 NECC).
Argos 10, ECA 4
The Eagles are now 1-2 on the season.
Note: a score from the Wawasee-Manchester game was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 1, Bethany Christian 0
Northridge is now 1-2-1, while the Bruins are 1-2.
West Noble 7, Angola 5
The Chargers got their first win of the season on the road against the Hornets.
ECA 2, Argos 0
The Eagles are now 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Hoosiers Plains Conference.
Elkhart 8, New Prairie 0
The Lions improve to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the NIC.
Goshen 2, Westview 2
Goshen is now 1-1-2 on the season, while Westview is 2-0-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Jimtown 3, Bremen 2
The Jimmies picked up an NIC win to improve to 1-0 in NIC matches. Jimtown's overall record is unknown.
Wawasee 4, Central Noble 1
The Warriors improve to 3-1 season.
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the NECC.
Penn 5, Elkhart 0
The Lions fall to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the NIC.
SB St. Joseph 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers fall to 0-4 on the season.
Northridge 3, Westview 2
Full recap online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, Mishawaka 2
The Lions won a dramatic five-set match once again, beating the Cavemen 25-19, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 17-15 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Concord 3, SB Adams 0
The Minutemen won 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Northridge 3, SB St. Joseph 1
The Raiders won 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21 to improve its record to 6-1 on the season.
Wawasee 3, Central Noble 0
The Warriors won 25-6, 25-13, 26-24 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Fremont 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers lost 25-18, 15-25, 19-25, 26-24, 12-15 to fall to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in the NECC.
NorthWood 3, Fairfield 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the LCA-Jimtown match was not reported as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Women's soccer: St. Francis (IL) 2, Maple Leafs 1
GC is now 1-1 on the season.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Note: full results from Tiger Invitational at Warsaw, featuring area teams Fairfield and NorthWood, were not made available as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.