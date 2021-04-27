Here's a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, April 27.
BASEBALL
Wawasee 21, Bethany Christian 11
In a barnburner in Goshen, the Warriors rallied to score 13 runs in the final three innings to hand the Bruins their first loss of the season. Grant Brooks had two home runs, including a grand slam, and nine RBIs to lead the Wawasee offense. Ethan Boyer had three RBIs to pace the Bethany offense.
Elkhart 21, Concord 2 (5 innings)
It was all Lions in Elkhart, as they jumped on the Minutemen early with an eight-run first inning and never looked back.
NECC baseball tournament - Tuesday results
- Westview 7, Churubusco 6
- Eastside 23, Garrett 10
- Prairie Heights 4, Lakeland 3 (8 innings)
- Fremont 13, Angola 1
NECC baseball tournament - Friday semifinal games (both 5:30 p.m. starts)
- Westview at Eastside
- Angola at Prairie Heights
SOFTBALL
Northridge 12, NorthWood 1 (5 innings)
The Raiders remain unbeaten in NLC play after cruising to an 11-run win over the Panthers in Nappanee. Chloe Gust continues to be a force at the plate, driving in five runs in the win.
Penn 11, Concord 0
The Minutemen fall to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
John Glenn 10, Bethany Christian 7
The Falcons were able to knock off the Bruins despite a five-run first inning from the Bethany Christian offense.
NECC softball tournament - Tuesday results
- Fairfield 8, Central Noble 4 (8 innings)
- Angola 17, Fremont 7
- Prairie Heights 26, Hamilton 1
NECC softball tournament - Thursday semifinal games (both 5:30 p.m. starts)
- Westview at Fairfield
- Angola at Prairie Heights
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 3, Goshen 2
In one of the most tightly contested tennis matches of the season so far, the Panthers edged the RedHawks. Winners for NorthWood were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 3 singles Ashlyn Feller and No. 2 doubles Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson. Winners for Goshen were No. 2 singles Mara Schrock and No. 1 doubles Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler.
Northridge 5, Wawasee 0
The Raiders cruised to their third NLC win and now sit at 6-0 overall on the season as well.
Plymouth 5, Concord 0
The Pilgrims swept the Minutemen in an NLC contest. Concord falls to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in conference action.
Fairfield 5, Fremont 0
The Falcons swept yet another NECC opponent, moving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder, No. 1 doubles Chloe Yoder and Iris Miller and No. 2 doubles Megan Hochstetler and Paige Simmons.
Angola 5, Lakeland 0
The Lakers were swept in an NECC match against the Hornets on the road.
BOYS GOLF
Concord 171, South Bend St. Joseph 172
The Minutemen just squeaked by the Indians to remain perfect in nine-hole competitions on the season. Andrew BonDurant was the medalist, shooting a 38 for Concord.
Westview 177, Angola 185, Fairfield 196
The Warriors picked up two NECC wins at Heron Creek. Logan Schwartz was the medalist for Westview, shooting a 41.
Lakeland 164, West Noble 199, Churubusco 203
Tommy Curtis was the medalist from Lakeland, shooting a 38 at Eel River Golf Course. The Lakers picked up two more NECC wins in the process, giving them a perfect 8-0 conference record so far this season. Brockton Miller shot a 42 to lead West Noble.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
West Noble sweeps Fairfield
The Charger boys won 93-38, while the girls won 106-21 to beat Fairfield in NECC track action in Ligonier.
Westview, Prairie Heights split NECC contest
The Panther girls beat the Warriors 107-25. However, the Westview boys picked up a 79-53 victory over Prairie Heights.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge 2-0, Plymouth 1-1, Concord 0-2 in NLC meet
The Raiders won 97-35 over Concord and 98-34 over Plymouth, while the Pilgrims edged the Minutemen, 67-65, in three-team conference competition.
Warsaw 2-0, NorthWood 1-1, Wawasee 0-2 in NLC meet
Warsaw beat Wawasee 110-20 and NorthWood, while NorthWood knocked off Wawasee 85-44.
Mishawaka 76, Goshen 56
In head-to-head competition, the Cavemen beat the RedHawks in an NLC contest in Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.