Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, April 26.
BASEBALL
Wawasee 12, Bethany Christian 2
Mishawaka 16, Concord 0
NECC baseball tournament - Tuesday scores
- Fremont 6, Churubusco 1
- Fairfield 5, Garrett 0
- Angola 11, Central Noble 8
- Eastside 3, Westview 2
- Friday's semifinal games: Fairfield at Fremont; Eastside at Angola
SOFTBALL
Penn 6, Concord 0
Jimtown 14, NorthWood 4
Goshen 14, Warsaw 3
NECC softball tournament - Tuesday scores
- Fremont 13, Churubusco 3
- Fairfield 5, Garrett 4
- Central Noble 7, Angola 6
- Eastside 5, Westview 0
- Thursday's semifinals: Fairfield at Fremont; Eastside at Central Noble
GIRLS TENNIS
Plymouth 4, Concord 1
NorthWood 4, Goshen 1
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Note: results from the Angola at Lakeland, Northridge at Wawasee and the Fairfield at Fremont games were not reported by Goshen News press deadline.
BOYS GOLF
South Bend St. Joseph 159, Concord 177
NorthWood 172, South Bend Trinity 182, Bethany Christian 211
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls and boys: Both Westview genders get wins over Prairie Heights and Bethany Christian
Girls and boys: West Noble sweeps Fairfield
Note: the girls track contests between Goshen at Mishawaka and NorthWood/Wawasee/Warsaw at NorthWood were postponed due to weather. Results from the Central Noble at Lakeland and Concord/Northridge/Plymouth meet at Plymouth were not reported by Goshen News Press deadline.
