Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cloud cover is expected to diminish this evening, allowing temperatures to drop near or just below freezing for at least a few hours. If clouds hold on longer than anticipated, the risk for widespread freezing temperatures may be lower. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&