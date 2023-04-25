Here is a look at the local prep scores from Tuesday, April 25.
BASEBALL
NECC Tournament second round: Fairfield 5, Garrett 0
Alec Hershberger pitched 6 2/3rd innings, striking out 11 batters to help the Falcons shutout the Railroaders. Keegan Miller drove in three of the five runs for Fairfield, who advance to the NECC Tournament semifinals Friday.
NECC Tournament second round: Westview 2, Angola 1
Fairfield will play Westview in the semifinals Friday in Emma after the Warriors picked up a narrow victory over the Hornets Tuesday night. Braden Kauffman was the hero, hitting a walk-off RBI double that scored Riley Helman in the bottom of the seventh. The Falcons carry a 10-4 record into the game Friday, while Westview is now 8-5.
Wawasee 7, Bethany Christian 1
The Warriors had 11 hits as part of a victory over the Bruins. Wawasee is now 2-9 and Bethany Christian 5-4 on the season.
SOFTBALL
NECC Tournament second round: Fairfield 13, Garrett 10
The Falcons trailed 10-9 going into the seventh inning, then scored four runs in the top of the frame to pull off a comeback victory. Ameila Black hit two doubles and a triple in the contest, while Makayla Culp scored four runs to advance the Falcons to Thursday's NECC Tournament semifinals. They will face Angola on the road at 5:30 p.m.
Penn 12, Concord 2 (5 innings)
The Minutemen now sit at 3-9 on the season after a loss to a strong Kingsmen team.
East Noble 13, Elkhart 3 (5 innings)
Elkhart is now 2-9 on the season following a road loss to the Knights.
TRACK AND FIELD
West Noble sweeps Fairfield
It was two impressive team victories for the Chargers, as the boys won by a 94-38 score and the girls 96-36 over Fairfield. Both West Noble teams remain unbeaten in NECC meets. Full girls results can be found here, while the boys can be seen here.
Westview sweeps Prairie Heights
The Warriors picked up two NECC wins, with the girls winning 79-49 and the boys 82-50 over the Panthers.
Girls only: Concord 68, NorthWood 64
Concord won a tight battle over NorthWood to remain unbeaten both overall and in NLC duals. Their record is now 7-0 (5-0 NLC).
Girls only: Warsaw 2-0, Northridge 1-1, Goshen 0-2 in meet
Warsaw ran away with two NLC victories, 106.5-25.5 over Northridge and 115-17 over Goshen, while Northridge was able to beat Goshen, 87-44, as the teams battled in a conference matchup at Warsaw. Northridge's record is now 5-3 (3-3 NLC), while Goshen is 0-6 (0-5 NLC).
Note: results from the girls only Wawasee, Plymouth and Mishawaka meet, as well as the boys/girls Elkhart at Bremen meet, were not reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Fremont 0
It was another clean sweep for the Falcons, who are now 6-1 (4-0 NECC) on the season.
Northridge 3, Wawasee 2
Saige Wheatley won a match that went 3 1/2 hours, which proved to be the difference for the Raiders over the Warriors. Northridge improves to 3-3 (2-2 NLC), while Wawasee is now 4-5 (0-3 NLC).
Plymouth 5, Concord 0
It was a tough loss for the Minutemen, who see their record drop to 4-4 (3-2 NLC) on the season.
NorthWood 5, Goshen 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 166, Westview 181, Angola 191
The Falcons picked up two pivotal NECC victories at Meadow Valley GC. Brayden Miller's 35 led all players for Fairfield, while Westview's Silas Haarer was right behind with a 36. These results leave Fairfield with a record of 10-1 (4-0 NECC) on the season, while Westview is at 4-3 (3-2 NECC).
Lakeland 144, West Noble 199, Churubusco 263
Luke Schermerhorn led West Noble with a 45 as the Chargers split a pair of NECC matches. Their record is now 3-6 (2-5 NECC).
Note: results from the Concord vs. SB St. Joseph match at Juday Creek GC were not reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday.