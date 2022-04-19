Here are the local prep scores from Tuesday, April 19. Note: all the games scheduled for Monday, April 18 were postponed due to the weather.
BASEBALL
Concord 8, NorthWood 1
The Minutemen used a seven-run seventh inning to blow open what was a close game throughout. Zach Pedzinski was the winning pitcher, going 6 2/3rd innings to pick up the victory. Concord improves to 4-2 overall and 1-0 within the NLC. NorthWood now sits at 1-6 overall and 0-1 in NLC contests.
Northridge 17, Goshen 2
Senior Carter Gilbert hit a home run and two doubles as part of a 16-hit performance for the Raiders in the win over the RedHawks. Northridge improves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the NLC with the victory. Goshen is now 1-5 overall and 0-1 in league games.
Westview 12, West Noble 0
Easton Bontrager had three RBIs to lead the Warriors over the Chargers. Westview is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the NECC, while West Noble is 2-6 overall and 2-2 in conference action.
Churubusco 6, Lakeland 0
The Lakers dropped an NECC contest to the Eagles, bringing their record to 1-5 overall and 0-4 within the conference.
Warsaw 5, Wawasee 4
The Tigers scored the go-ahead run on a dropped third strikeout, as the wild pitch allowed Warsaw to score in the bottom of the fifth. The loss drops Wawasee to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in NLC games.
Jimtown 12, Bethany Christian 0
The Jimmies overwhelmed the Bruins, sending them to a 2-3 record on the season through five games.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 4, Goshen 3
The Raiders built a 4-0 lead before the RedHawks nearly completed a comeback, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Northridge pitcher Abby Hostetler was able to minimize the damage, though, helping improve the Raiders to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLC. Goshen is also 3-2, but with an 0-1 conference record.
Concord 11, NorthWood 1
Lynssey Delio had a three-RBI performance at the plate to lead the Minutemen to victory over the Panthers. Concord is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the NLC. Meanwhile, NorthWood drops to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the NLC.
Wawasee 7, Warsaw 6
Evelyn Duncan was the hero for Wawasee Friday, winning the game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. She finished the game batting 4-of-5, with her lone RBI being the game winner. Along with being 1-0 now in the NLC, Wawasee improves to 3-4 overall.
Westview 8, West Noble 2
A five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as Westview remains unbeaten at 4-0 overall (3-0 NECC). Alexys Antal kept up her torrent pace to start the year, driving in three runs at the plate and striking out 16 Charger batters in the circle. West Noble is now 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the NECC with the loss.
Lakeland 8, Churubusco 3
Cassidi Parham drove in three runs as the Lakers made it three-straight victories overall. They're now 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the NECC.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, West Noble 0
The Falcons had no problem with the Chargers to pick up a win to begin NECC play. They're 3-0 overall now as well. West Noble drops to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference matches.
NorthWood 5, Mishawaka 0
The Panthers were able to pick up another NLC win Tuesday, this time against the Cavemen. They are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action.
Lakewood Park Christian 3, Lakeland 2
The Lakers dropped a tough decision to LPC, bringing their record to 1-3.
Northridge 4, Goshen 1
BOYS GOLF
Culver Academy 156, Concord 180, LaVille 263
Concord's record in nine-hole matches is now 2-3.
Westview 170, Fremont 183, Hamilton N/A
The Warriors picked up an NECC victory over the Eagles on the links of Heron Creek GC. Hamilton only had one player, making them ineligible from team scoring. Silas Haarer was the individual medalist with a 36.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls only: Goshen, Plymouth, Wawasee all go 1-1
All three teams left with an NLC win Tuesday at Wawasee. Goshen edged Wawasee 66-65, Wawasee beat Plymouth 69-59 and Plymouth beat Goshen 70-58. This leaves Goshen 1-1 in conference meets, while Wawasee is 1-2.
Girls only: Northridge 94, NorthWood 38
The Raiders picked up a win to begin the NLC portion of their schedule.
Girls only: Warsaw cruises over Concord, Mishawaka
The Tigers beat Concord 108-24 and Mishawaka 95-37 to pick up two NLC wins. Concord beat Mishawaka, though, 69-63 to bring their conference record to 2-1.
