Here is a look at the local prep scores from a very busy Tuesday night.
BASEBALL
Westview 12, West Noble 0
The Warriors improved to 4-0 in NECC contests with a shutout win over the Chargers in Ligonier. Micah Miller had five RBIs for Westview, three of which came on a home run in the seventh inning. Westview is 5-4 overall now on the season, while the loss drops West Noble to 3-4 (2-1 NECC).
Fairfield 5, Garrett 4
Alec Hershberger pitched six innings, striking out 14 of the 18 outs he recorded in the game to pick up the victory. It's six wins in a row overall for the Falcons, who are now 7-3 overall and a perfect 4-0 in NECC games.
NorthWood 7, Concord 4
Nathan Shrock had four RBIs to lead the Panthers to an NLC win over the Minutemen. NorthWood is now 3-3 overall and a 1-0 conference mark, while Concord drops to 1-6 (0-1 NLC).
Elkhart 8, SB Clay 1
Seth Russo tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out 13 batters along the way to help the Lions get a much-needed victory. They improve to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in NIC contests.
Jimtown 8, Bethany Christian 1
Braden Ullery pitched a complete game for the Jimmies, striking out 13 batters for his first win as a varsity pitcher. Jimtown improves to 4-3 with the win, while the Bruins are now 4-2 on the season.
Warsaw 10, Wawasee 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors drop to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the NLC with the loss.
Northridge 11, Goshen 9
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 2, Garrett 1
The Falcons scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning, and that proved to be enough for them to hold on for the NECC victory. Faith Berkey pitched a complete game for Fairfield, who now sits with an 8-3 overall record and 3-0 NECC mark.
West Noble 12, Westview 11
Hailey Moser had the walk-off single for the Chargers to win a wild one over the Warriors in Ligonier. The teams combined for 28 hits, 14 on each side. Westview had tied the game at 11 by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh before Moser won it for the home team. West Noble improves to 5-4 (2-1 NECC), while the Warriors are now 1-3 (1-2 NECC).
Northridge 14, Goshen 4 (6 innings)
The Raiders finally got off the schneid, picking up their first win of the season by run-ruling Goshen. Rachel Humbarger had five RBIs to lead Northridge's offense. The Raiders are now 1-7 overall (1-0 NLC), while Goshen drops to 4-3 (0-1 NLC).
Elkhart Christian 13, Culver Community 8
ECA improved to 3-1 on the season a win over the Cavaliers. Brynne Hixon and Brianna Ehninger each had three RBIs for the Eagles offense, which used a six-run fifth inning to break away from Culver.
SB Clay 8, Elkhart 1
The Lions are now 1-7 (0-3 NIC) after losing to the Colonials.
Concord 6, NorthWood 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 4, Goshen 1
The Raiders were able to pick up an NLC victory over the RedHawks. Northridge won at all three singles spots, as well as No. 2 doubles, with Goshen getting the win at No. 1 doubles. Northridge is now 2-1 (1-0 NLC), while Goshen is 5-2 (1-2 NLC).
Concord 4, Wawasee 1
The Minutemen notched its second NLC win of the season, beating Wawasee to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-1 within conference contests. Wawasee's lone individual winner was No. 1 singles in Kiah Farrington. The Warriors as a team now have a record of 2-4 (0-2 NLC).
NorthWood 5, Mishawaka 0
The Panthers remain unbeaten early in the season, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the NLC with a comfortable win over the Cavemen. The Panthers swept their opponents on three courts and dropped just one game in the other two matchups.
Fairfield 5, West Noble 0
The Falcons are now 3-1 (2-0 NECC) on the season following the sweep of the Chargers. West Noble's record now sits at 2-6 (0-2 NECC).
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Warriors made it look easy against the Panthers, dropping a combined three games across the five courts. Westview remains unbeaten with a 3-0 (2-0 NECC) record.
SB St. Joseph 5, Elkhart 0
The Lions are now 2-4 (1-2 NIC) on the season after losing to a very strong Indians team.
Bremen 3, Jimtown 2
The Jimmies lost a close NIC battle with the Lions, bringing their season record to 4-3 (1-2 NIC).
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 170, NorthWood 173
The Falcons edged the Panthers in a competitive non-conference matchup at McCormick Creek GC. NorthWood's Earl Williams was the medalist with a 38. Fairfield is now 6-1 in nine-hole matches, while the Panthers are 1-1 in said contests.
Westview 176, Fremont 189
The Warriors picked up an NECC victory behind a 34 from sophomore Silas Haarer. Westview is now 2-1 both overall and in conference matches this season.
Elkhart 180, Bremen 202, John Glenn 202
The Lions picked up a pair of NIC wins in beating Bremen and Glenn at Swan Lake. Steven Webb and Jacob Windy both carded 45s to lead Elkhart, who are now 3-1 (2-0 NIC) on the season.
Wawasee 177, Central Noble 194
Vaughn Dyson's low score of 42 paced the Warriors to a win over the Cougars in its first nine-hole match of the season.
Culver Academy 161, Concord 177
The Minutemen lost a nine-hole match to CMA over at Bent Oak. Lucas Prough shot a 42 to lead Concord's effort. The Minutemen are now 1-3 in nine-hole contests.
Note: a score from the Elkhart Christian-SB Trinity match was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Fairfield sweeps Prairie Heights
The Falcons' boys team defeated the Panthers, 86-44, with the girls' team from Fairfield prevailing by a 76-51 score. Both Fairfield teams remain unbeaten in conference track meets.
Note: track scores usually don't come in until later the night of the meet or the following morning. Therefore, we don't have final team scores from the following scheduled track meets as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday:
- Lakeland at Westview (NECC)
- SB Trinity at Bethany Christian (HPC)
- John Glenn, LaVille and Jimtown (NIC)
- Elkhart at South Bend Adams (NIC)
- Girls only: Mishawaka at Goshen (NLC)
- Girls only: Concord, Northridge and Plymouth at Plymouth (NLC)
- Girls only: NorthWood, Warsaw and Wawasee at Wawasee (NLC)
- Boys only: Goshen, Mishawaka and Warsaw at Warsaw (NLC)