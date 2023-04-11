Here is a look at the local prep scores for Tuesday, April 11.
BASEBALL
Goshen 4, Jimtown 0
Thomas Castillo had a fantastic pitching performance for the RedHawks, throwing a complete game while allowing just two hits and recording eight strikeouts. Goshen is now 2-2 on the season, with Jimtown sporting a 1-2 mark following the loss.
Westview 7, Garrett 6 (9 innings)
Scott Yoder played the hero for the Warriors Tuesday, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to lift his team to an NECC victory. Garrett scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to force extras. The walk-off was part of a three-RBI day for Yoder, helping Westview improve to 2-3 overall and 1-0 within the NECC.
Fairfield 15, Churubusco 0 (5 innings)
The Falcons scored seven runs in both the first and fifth innings to help snap a two-game losing streak. It was the first NECC game of the season for Fairfield as well, bringing them to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
Bethany Christian 23, Harlan Christian 3 (5 innings)
The Bruins are now 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming against Harlan - one before spring break, and one Tuesday night. Bethany Christian only needed six hits in the game to score its 23 runs, capitalizing on 18 walks issued by Harlan pitchers as well as four fielding errors.
Elkhart Christian 16, SB Career Academy 1 (5 innings)
LJ Bevier had four hits to pace the Eagles' offense that had a total of 19 hits in the contest. It was the season opener for ECA, as well as being a Hoosier Plains Conference game for them as well, bringing their record to 1-0 both overall and in conference games.
West Noble 14, Hamilton 2
The Chargers scored 13 of its 14 runs in the third inning to get its first victory of the season. They are now 1-3 on the campaign.
SB St. Joseph 8, Concord 7
The Indians won in walk-off fashion, as Joe Washburn's single sent the Minutemen to an 0-2 start to its season. Concord had rallied from a 6-2 deficit to go up 7-6 in the top of the sixth, but allowed one run each in the sixth and seventh inning. Mark Herman drove in two runs for the Minutemen in defeat.
Whitko 9, Wawasee 8
Whitko scored three runs in the top of the seventh to complete a comeback victory over the Warriors, dropping Wawasee to 0-2 on the season. Ty Brooks had two doubles in the loss for Wawasee.
NorthWood 5, Elkhart 3
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Concord 7, Mishawaka Marian 3
The Minutemen collected 14 hits in the game, helping them pick up its first victory of the season. Kaitlyn Reames had three RBIs, while Cassie Reames and Kareena Ulfig had two each to power the Concord, who's now 1-2 on the season.
Jimtown 15, Elkhart 0 (5 innings)
A nine-run third inning opened the floodgates for the Jimmies, who added one more run in the fourth and five in the fifth to win by the mercy rule. Emily Gletty pitched a no-hitter in the win as well. The Jimmies remain unbeaten at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the NIC, while Elkhart is 1-3 with an 0-1 conference mark.
Fairfield 8, Churubusco 4
The Falcons got back to their winning ways after a loss to Wawasee Monday, beating Churubusco to start NECC play for them as well. The Falcons are now 6-1 overall and a 1-0 conference mark.
Elkhart Christian 16, SB Career Academy 3 (5 innings)
The Eagles had eight players get a hit and five of them drive in runs, led by a 4-4 and four-RBI performance from Chloe Herbster to pick up the HPC win over Career Academy. ECA is 1-1 overall.
Penn 18, Northridge 1
The Raiders are now 0-3 on the season following the loss to the Kingsmen.
Columbia City 15, Wawasee 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors dropped to 2-3 on the season with the loss to the Eagles.
Garrett 19, Westview 6
One of the last teams from our coverage area to start its season, Westview struggled in an NECC contest against the Railroaders.
Note: a score from the scheduled West Noble-Hamilton game was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 164, Elkhart 176, Concord 203
The Falcons improved their nine-hole match record to 3-1 on the season, while the Lions are now 1-1 and Minutemen 0-2. Brayden Miller's 37 from Fairfield earned him medalist honors. Steven Webb shot a 38 for Elkhart and Lucas Prough a 41 for Concord to lead their respective teams.
Northridge 160, Mishawaka Marian 166
Both Conner and Coby Hochstetler shot 38's to lead Northridge to a close victory over the Knights. Marian's Jackson Horvath was the medalist with a 37. Northridge is now 3-0 in nine-hole matches this season.
TRACK AND FIELD
West Noble sweeps Westview
The Charger boys won, 75-57, while the girls were victorious, 85-46, in NECC action.
Note: all other track scores from Tuesday - Fairfield vs. Central Noble, ECA vs. Hamilton, SB Riley vs. Elkhart and Jimtown vs. New Prairie - were not reported by 10:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 3, Fairfield 2
The Panthers picked up an impressive home victory over the Falcons. NorthWood is now 2-0 and Fairfield 1-1 on the season. Individual match results were:
Singles: No 1 - Addison Mast (F) def. Gabriella Umbower 6-1, 6-0; No 2 - Elyse Yoder (F) def. Britton Jesse 6-0, 6-2; No 3 - Tatum Evers (N) def. Abby Gall 7-5, 6-4
Doubles: No 1 - Emery Porter / Amy Adams (N) def. Amanda McGuire / Elise Schwartz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; No 2 - Kaydence Dumka / Maddy Birk (N) def. Malley Behles / Ella Branneman 6-1, 6-1.
Westview 5, Wawasee 0
Westview picked up a win over Wawasee in the first match of the season for both teams. Individual match results were:
1 singles Paige Riegsecker (12) def. Kiah Farrington (12) 7-5, 7-5
2 singles Maddie Stults (11) def. Mackenzie Hackleman (10) 6-0, 6-0
3 singles Bailey Kenner (12) def. Makayelynn Tourmey 6-1, 6-1
1 doubles Ella Clark (12) & Ava Brown (12) def. Allison Clark (11) & Kenley Stewart (11) 6-1, 6-0
2 doubles Ella Yoder (12) & Jen Osorio-Luna (11) def. Aubrey Gerber (10) & Hannah Likens (10) 6-1, 6-0
Lakeland 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers dropped a close match to the Lakers in an NECC contest, bringing their record to 1-2 (0-1 NECC) on the season. Isabella Bartlett at No. 2 singles and Avery Kruger/Callista Replogle at No. 1 doubles were the winners for West Noble.
Penn 5, Concord 0
The Minutemen dropped its season-opening match to a strong Kingsmen team.
Note: scores from the scheduled Mishawaka-Jimtown and Bethany Christian-Central Noble matches were not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.