Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 8.
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 9, Prairie Heights 0
Teague Misner scored four goals to bring his total to 80, which makes him the program's all-time leading goal scorer. Westview improves 7-1-1 overall and 4-0 in NECC games.
Bethany Christian 3, West Noble 2
Justin Thomas, Sawyer Beachy and Jordan Ross Richer each scored for the Bruins in a road victory over the Chargers. Bethany Christian is now 4-3 on the season, while West Noble is 3-5.
Concord 2, South Bend Adams 1
The Minutemen picked up a non-conference win over the Eagles, bringing their record to 3-2-2 on the season.
Northridge 9, Mishawaka 0
The Raiders had no issues picking up the NLC win over the Cavemen. Northridge is now 5-3-1 overall and 2-1 in conference games.
Wawasee 1, Lakeland 0
The Warriors edged the Lakers to improve to 6-2-1 on the season.
NorthWood 1, ECA 1
The Panthers and Eagles played to a draw Thursday in Nappanee. NorthWood is now 4-2-2 and ECA is 6-2-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 6, Plymouth 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored four goals for the RedHawks, moving her to fourth all-time on the program's scoring list. The win improves Goshen to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the NLC.
Bethany Christian 9, South Bend Riley 2
The Bruins had six different players score, improving their record to 4-3-1 in the process.
NorthWood 2, John Glenn 0
The Panthers are now 6-1-1 on the season following a shutout victory over the Falcons. Caitlin Knepp and Yareli Castro scored for NorthWood.
Warsaw 1, Concord 0
It was a tough NLC loss for the Minutemen, who are now 2-6-2 overall and 1-3 in conference games.
Northridge 2, Westview 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the scheduled ECA-West Noble game was not reported as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, NorthWood 0
The No. 22 RedHawks remain unbeaten, improving 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLC. NorthWood drops to 1-11 overall and 1-3 in NLC matches.
Northridge 5, Wawasee 0
The Raiders cruised to a win, improving to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the NLC. Wawasee's record is now 5-7 overall and 0-4 in conference contests.
Westview 4, Fremont 1
The Warriors kept up their winning ways with an NECC victory over the Eagles. Westview is now 7-3 overall and 2-1 in conference contests.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
The Falcons improve to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in the NECC with the win.
West Noble 3, Angola 2
It was a nice win for the Chargers, who are now 4-5 overall and 4-1 in NECC matches.
Plymouth 4, Concord 1
The Minutemen dropped their first NLC match of the season, giving them a 4-6 overall record and 3-1 mark in the conference.
Note: a score from the scheduled Elkhart at Bethany Christian match was not reported as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bethany Christian 3, Lakewood Park Christian 0
The Bruins won 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 to improve their record to 8-3 on the season. Annika Nice had a well-rounded performance, recording 11 assists, 11 digs and seven serving aces in the win.
Northridge 3, Westview 0
The Raiders cruised to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 victory over the Warriors. Northridge is now 13-2 overall, while Westview is 3-10.
Goshen 3, Wawasee 0
The RedHawks won a competitive three-set battle, winning 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 to improve to 10-5 overall and 1-2 in the NLC. Wawasee is now 8-4 overall and 0-2 in conference matches.
NorthWood 3, Plymouth 0
The Panthers cruised to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-10 win to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC. Emery Porter recorded 27 assists and 12 digs in the win for NorthWood.
West Noble 3, Garrett 2
The Chargers won a five-set thriller over the Railroaders, winning 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8. West Noble improves to 2-11 overall and 1-4 in the NECC.
Fairfield 3, Prairie Heights 0
Behind 21 assists and five serving aces from Amanda McGuire, Fairfield swept the Panthers, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14. The Falcons are now 10-4 overall and 4-1 in NECC contests.
ECA 3, La Lumiere 0
The Eagles are now 13-1 on the season.
Mishawaka 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen lost 20-25, 13-25, 20-25 to the Cavemen in an NLC battle, dropping Concord's record to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in conference matches.
Elkhart 3, Penn 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the scheduled Mishawaka Marian-Jimtown match was not reported as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
West Noble 200, Whitko 223
Mackensy Mabie was the medalist for the Chargers with a 44. The nine-hole record for West Noble is now 9-4.
Fremont 189, Wawasee 207
The Warriors fell to 2-9 in nine-hole matches for the season.
Churubusco 203, Westview 204
The Eagles edged the Warriors by one shot in a match at Heron Creek GC. Westview's Hope Haarer was the medalist with a 43.
Elkhart 224, SB Trinity inc.
The Lions and SB Trinity played at Knollwood GC, with Elkhart recording a score and Trinity unable to because of not having four players.