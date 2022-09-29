Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 29.
BOYS TENNIS
Sectional 39 semifinals at East Noble: Westview, East Noble win
East Noble beat Central Noble 5-0, while Westview knocked off Lakeland by the same score. This sets up the sectional final between the Knights (15-5) and Warriors (17-3) Saturday at 10 a.m. back at East Noble High School. One of Westview's three losses this year came against the hosts back on Aug. 15, which was the season opener for both teams. That match ended in a 3-2 score, with East Noble winning at No. 3 singles and both doubles positions, while Westview took the top two singles spots. Westview has won six-straight sectional titles.
Sectional 52 semifinals at Warsaw: Wawasee's season comes to an end
The Warriors lost, 4-1, to Columbia City, bringing an end to their season with a 9-11 record. The lone win for Wawasee came at No. 3 singles, where Kane Dukes won 6-3, 6-1 over Columbia City's Sam Bechtold. The Eagles will play host Warsaw in the sectional final Saturday after the Tigers beat Whitko, 3-2, in the other semifinal Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
ECA 4, Lakeland 0
The Eagles picked up a nice win over the Lakers, improving their record to 8-6-1 on the season.
Westview 2, Concord 1
Second-half goals from Paige Schwartz and Paige Riegsecker lifted the Warriors over the Minutemen. Westview enters postseason play with a 12-3-2 record, while Concord does the same with a 3-11-2 mark.
Warsaw 1, Northridge 0
The Tigers won the outright NLC championship with its shutout victory over the Raiders. Northridge now has a record of 4-7-4 (4-2-1 NLC).
NorthWood 2, Wawasee 0
The Panthers closed out the regular season with a shutout win over the Warriors. NorthWood is now 11-3-2, while Wawasee falls to 1-12-3. The two teams will play each other again this Tuesday in the Class 2A, Sectional 20 opener at Wellfield Park in Nappanee.
Note: a score from the scheduled West Noble at Jimtown match was not reported by 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 6, West Noble 1
The top-ranked team in Class 1A closed out its regular season with a win over the Chargers, wrapping up the NECC championship in the process. Westview will enter postseason play with a 14-1-1 record. Thursday was the first time the Warriors won a game while allowing a goal, as its previous 13 wins all came via a shutout.
NorthWood 1, Bethany Christian 0
The Panthers edged the Bruins in a competitive non-conference matchup. NorthWood is now 9-5-2, while Bethany Christian is 7-8 on the season.
Northridge 2, Warsaw 1
The Raiders picked up an impressive road win over the Tigers, giving them a 10-4-2 record heading into the sectional. They also finish NLC play with a 5-2 mark.
Plymouth 10, Wawasee 1
The Warriors are now 6-9-1 overall and 1-5-1 in NLC matches following the loss to the Rockies.
VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, Concord 0
Northridge picked up an impressive 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 over the Minutemen to bring their 2022 record to 17-9 overall and 3-3 in NLC matches. Concord is now 13-8 with a 3-3 NLC mark as well.
Elkhart 3, Bremen 0
Elkhart moved one step closer to a Northern Indiana Conference title with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-17 win over Bremen. The Lions are now 22-5 overall and a perfect 10-0 in NIC competition. They will look to win the conference title outright Tuesday at South Bend St. Joseph.
Fairfield 3, Central Noble 0
Fairfield knocked off the Cougars, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13, to improve their record to 19-5 overall and 7-1 in the NECC.
Plymouth 3, Goshen 1
Goshen is now 14-11 (2-5 NLC) on the season.
Mishawaka 3, Wawasee 1
The Warriors lost 16-25, 26-25, 25-20, 17-25 to bring their record on the season to 15-10 overall and 0-6 in NLC contests.
Churubusco 3, West Noble 1
The Chargers lost to the Eagles 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25 to drop to 9-14 overall and 5-5 in NECC contests.
Penn 3, Jimtown 0
The Jimmies are now 12-15 (4-6 NIC) following a 25-7, 25-18, 25-19 loss to the Kingsmen.
Fremont 3, Westview 1
The Warriors lost a competitive 25-18, 21-25, 25-27, 22-25 matchup to the Eagles. Westview is now 6-17 (2-7 NECC) on the season.
Warsaw 3, NorthWood 0
