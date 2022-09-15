Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 15.
GIRLS SOCCER
NECC Tournament semifinals: Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Brianna Munoz scored twice, while Paige Schwartz, Kylee Liechty and Paige Riegsecker added the other tallies to advance the Warriors to the tournament final. Westview improves to 8-2-2 on the season with the win.
NECC Tournament semifinals: Angola 2, West Noble 0
The result sets up the Hornets to face Westview in the tournament final Saturday at 3 p.m. at Westview High School.
Goshen 3, NorthWood 0
Andrea Diaz, Kennedy Yordy and Caylin Martinez scored for the RedHawks to give them an impressive road NLC victory over the Panthers. Goshen now sits at 10-3 overall and 5-1 in conference matches, while NorthWood drops to 8-2-1 and 2-2-1 in the NLC.
Elkhart 1, John Glenn 1
With the tie, the Lions are now 4-5-2 overall and 1-3-1 in NIC matches.
Note: a score from the scheduled ECA-Wawasee game was not reported by 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
NECC Tournament semifinals: West Noble 4, Angola 1
Bradyn Barth had his second hat trick of the tournament, leading the Chargers to the championship game.
NECC Tournament semifinals: Westview 8, Garrett 0
The Warriors cruised to a win, setting up a match against West Noble in the finals Saturday at 5 p.m. at Westview High School.
Goshen 4, NorthWood 1
The RedHawks maintained its lead atop the NLC standings with a big home win over the Panthers. Josh Cruz had a hat trick to lead the Goshen offense once again. Goshen's record is now 9-1-3 overall and 4-0-1 in the NLC, with conference matches against Wawasee and Warsaw next week remaining. NorthWood drops to 6-3-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the NLC.
Concord 3, South Bend St. Joseph 3
The Minutemen battled the ranked Indians team tough, ultimately ending the game in a tie. Concord is now 4-2-3 on the season.
Culver Academy 4, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins drop to 5-6 on the season with the loss.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Concord 0
The Raiders swept the Minutemen to improve to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the NLC. Concord now sits at 6-9 overall and 3-3 in NLC matches.
Wawasee 5, Mishawaka 0
The Warriors picked up their first NLC win of the season, improving to 8-10 overall and 1-5 in conference contests in the process.
Warsaw 4, NorthWood 1
The lone individual winner for the Panthers was Caleb Yoder, who won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2. NorthWood is now 1-14 overall and 1-5 in the NLC.
Westview 3, Fairfield 2
Note: a score from the scheduled Goshen-Plymouth match was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka 0
Claire Payne and Sophia Barber had 14 kills each to power the Panthers to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-20 win over the Cavemen. NorthWood improves to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in NLC competition.
Elkhart 3, John Glenn 0
The Lions continued to roll through NIC competition, sweeping the Falcons 25-11, 25-16, 25-7. Kate York and Ava Polack had 17 assists each in the win as Elkhart improved to 15-3 overall and 6-0 in conference contests.
Concord 3, Wawasee 1
After dropping the first set 16-25, Concord rallied to win the next three, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 to pick up an NLC road victory. Claire Campanello had a nice all-around match for the Minutemen, recording nine kills, 13 assists, 16 digs, three aces and four blocks. Concord is now 10-4 overall and 2-1 in NLC matches, while Wawasee drops to 9-5 overall and 0-3 in conference contests.
Fairfield 3, Lakeland 0
The Falcons picked up another NECC win, knocking off the Lakers 25-17, 25-19, 25-17. Morgan Gawthrop had a big game defensively with 22 digs for Fairfield. The Falcons are now 12-4 overall and 5-1 in the NECC.
West Noble 3, Central Noble 0
The Chargers picked up their second NECC win of the season, winning 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 over their county rivals. West Noble's overall record is now 3-11.
Bethany Christian 3, Triton 1
Bethany won 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 in a non-conference match against the Trojans, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season.
Churubusco 3, Westview 0
The Warriors lost in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18. Their record is now 5-14 (1-3 NECC).
Northridge 3, Goshen 1
Note: a score from the scheduled Bremen-Jimtown game was not reported by 10:15 p.m. Thursday.