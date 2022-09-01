Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 1.
GIRLS GOLF
Plymouth 179, Concord 203, Mishawaka inc.
The Pilgrims' two wins, combined with a NorthWood loss, clinched them the regular season conference title with a 6-1 record. Concord finishes the regular season NLC slate with a 4-3 NLC mark, while Mishawaka went 0-7 in conference contests.
Plymouth can win the outright conference title by winning the NLC invite on Sept. 10 at Black Squirrel GC in Goshen. The conference tournament counts for half of the conference's overall final standings.
Warsaw 168, NorthWood 179
The result gave NorthWood a 5-2 NLC record, tying them with Warsaw and Northridge for second place in the final regular season conference standings.
Northridge 178, Goshen 207, Wawasee 224
The Raiders picked up two NLC wins to give them a 5-2 nine-hole conference record. Goshen finishes NLC matches with a 2-5 record, while Wawasee went 1-6 in NLC play.
Elkhart 220, John Glenn 240, Bremen 241
The Lions were able to pick up two NIC wins. Savannah Crussemeyer led Elkhart with a 51. The Lions are now 6-5 overall in nine-hole matches.
West Noble 207, Lakeland 210, Prairie Heights 255
Led by Mackensy Mabie's 41, the Chargers were able to pick up two NECC victories over the Lakers and Panthers. West Noble improves to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in nine-hole conference matches.
Note: a score from the scheduled Fairfield, Garrett and Churubusco match at Eel River GC was not reported as of 10 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 7, West Noble 0
Paige Schwartz scored three goals and Brianna Munoz added two more as the Warriors improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NECC. West Noble is now 0-4-2 overall and 0-2 in conference games.
Elkhart 6, New Prairie 0
The Lions shutout the Cougars to bring their record to 3-2-1 overall an 1-1 in the NIC.
Mishawaka 5, Jimtown 2
The Cavemen handed the Jimmies their first loss of the season. Jimtown is now 4-1 overall.
NorthWood 0, Northridge 0
The Panthers and Raiders played to a scoreless draw in Middlebury. This leaves NorthWood with a 4-1-1 overall record and 0-1-1 in the NLC, while Northridge is 0-5-3 and 0-1-1 in conference play.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 4, Plymouth 0
The RedHawks remained unbeaten in NLC play with a road victory over the Pilgrims. Josh Cruz scored three goals in the first half to spark Goshen to the win. They are now 4-1-2 overall and 3-0 in conference games.
Northridge 3, Westview 1
The Raiders went on the road and picked up an impressive victory over the No. 2 (Class 1A) Warriors. Northridge improves to 4-3-1 with the win, while Westview is now 5-1-1.
NorthWood 9, Rochester 0
The Panthers routed Rochester to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Bethany Christian 5, Lakewood Park Christian 2
Five different players scored for the Bruins in the victory, who improve to 2-3 overall.
West Noble 4, Lakeland 0
Victor Rodriguez scored three times in the Chargers' NECC victory over the Lakers. West Noble is now 2-4 overall with a 2-0 conference record.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Fremont 0
The Falcons cruised to a win, improving to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the NECC in the process.
West Noble 5, Central Noble 0
The Chargers picked up their second NECC win of the season with a sweep of their county rivals.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
The Warriors got into the winning column with a victory over the Lakers.
NorthWood 5, Mishawaka 0
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, sweeping the Cavemen in an NLC match.
Concord 4, Wawasee 1
The Minutemen are now 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the NLC, while Wawasee is 5-5 overall and 0-2 in NLC contests.
Bethany Christian 5, South Bend Washington 0
An easy win for the Bruins improved them to 5-4 on the season.
Elkhart 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
It was an impressive win for the Lions, who are now 5-4 overall and 1-1 within the NIC.
Goshen 4, Northridge 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, New Prairie 1
The Lions remained undefeated, beating a good Cougars team, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22, 25-16. Elkhart is 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the NIC.
Northridge 3, East Noble 1
The Raiders are now 12-1 on the season.
Warsaw 3, Goshen 0
The RedHawks lost 22-25, 14-25, 8-25 to a good Warsaw team. Goshen is now 9-5 overall and 0-1 in NLC contests.
Plymouth 3, Wawasee 0
The Pilgrims swept the Warriors, 25-23-, 25-19, 25-20. Wawasee is now 8-3 overall and 0-1 in NLC matches.
Prairie Heights 3, Bethany Christian 2
The Bruins lost 17-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-17 to the Panthers to bring their record to 5-3 on the season.
Angola 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers drop to 1-10 overall and 0-3 in the NECC.
Lakeland 3, Westview 0
The Lakers won 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 to give Westview a 3-8 overall record and 1-1 within the NECC.
NorthWood 3, Concord 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-South Bend Adams match was not reported by 10 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Note: results from the two schedule boys and girls cross country events of the evening - Bethany Christian vs. Jimtown and Goshen vs. Elkhart - were not made available as of 10 p.m. Thursday.