Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 9.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 9, Mishawaka 0
Gonzalo Bocanegra scored three times as six different Raiders found the back of the net in a dominant win over the Cavemen. Northridge is 8-3-1 overall and 2-0-1 in Northern Lakes Conference games.
Wawasee 1, Lakeland 0
Xavier Washington tallied the lone goal of the game to improve the Warriors to 4-5 on the season. Lakeland is now 0-7.
Westview 9, Prairie Heights 0
The Warriors had no issues with the Panthers, improving to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in Northeast Corner Conference contests.
NorthWood 1, Elkhart Christian Academy 1
The Panthers and Eagles played to a draw in Elkhart.
South Bend Adams 2, Concord 1
The Minutemen fell short against the Eagles, dropping their overall record to 2-4-1.
West Noble 2, Bethany Christian 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 2, Plymouth 1
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez and Natalie May scored the goals as the RedHawks improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in NLC matches with the win.
NorthWood 1, John Glenn 0
Caitlin Knepp scored with less than three minutes remaining in the game to give the Panthers the victory.
West Noble 3, Elkhart Christian Academy 2
Sherlyn Torres scored all three goals and JaLynn Baker had 18 saves as the Chargers held off the Eagle in non-conference action.
Bethany Christian 5, South Bend Riley 1
Katie Sauder scored three goals and Zoe Willems added two more as the Bruins improved to 2-1-2 on the season with the victory over the Wildcats.
Westview 2, Northridge 2
The Warriors and Raiders played to a 2-2 draw in Middlebury. Paige Schwartz and Brianna Munoz scored for the visitors, while Tess Baylis and Morgan Cross tallied for the home team. Westview is now 6-1-2, while Northridge is 2-5-3.
Warsaw 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen were shutout against a strong Tigers team in an NLC contest, snapping Concord's four-match winning streak in the process.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, Mishawaka 2
The Minutemen won an NLC thriller, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-8, over the Cavemen to improve to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in NLC matches.
Wawasee 3, Goshen 0
The Warriors responded after their first loss by picking up a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Goshen. Wawasee improves to 11-1 overall and 1-1 in the NLC, while the RedHawks fall to 5-10 and 0-3 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 3, Plymouth 0
The Panthers won in a big way against the Pilgrims, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20. Annika Bennett had 27 assists and four aces for NorthWood, who improve to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLC.
Fairfield 3, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons picked up another NECC win, this time over the Panthers, 25-23, 25-7, 25-18. Brea Garber had 18 kills and two blocks to lead the way for Fairfield, who improves to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in NECC contests.
Lakeland 3, East Noble 0
The Lakers picked up their second win of the season by beating the Knights, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16. Kelsie Bowling led the way with nine kills and 11 digs for Lakeland.
Northridge 3, Westview 0
Abby Martin had 5 kills, 15 digs and 2 aces as Northridge cruised to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-5 win over the Warriors.
Lakewood Park Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins had tough sledding against LPC, falling 25-11, 25-22, 25-12.
Garrett 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers showed some fight toward the end, but ultimately fell 25-14, 25-16. 28-26 to the Railroaders.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, NorthWood 0
Via Goshen coach Daniel Love: "The #1 Doubles pair bounced back from losing the first set to win the second in a tiebreaker and then the third 6-2 to complete the 5-0 victory over NorthWood. This improves the team record to 10-3. Pi Wellington did not drop a game at #1 Singles, #2 Doubles players Myles McLaughlin and Moses Kratzer dropped only 1 game, and #3 Singles player Isaac Stahly lost only 2 in his match."
Northridge 3, Wawasee 2
The Raiders picked up a tough NLC win over the Warriors. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles Brendan LeCounte (N) def. Joey Harper (W), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Zeke Keim (W), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles Blaine Baut (W) def. Jake Welker (NR), 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Collin Seegert and Evan Nay (NR) def. Grant Brooks and Holden Babb (W), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn and Jay Duncan (W) def. Mason Martin and Zak Martin (N), 6-4, 7-6.
Concord 3, Plymouth 2
The Minutemen's three wins came at No. 1 singles Nathan Schraw (6-3, 6-0), No. 2 singles Mitchell Whitehead (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Andrew Kavanaugh/Samuel West (6-7, 6-2, 7-6). Concord is 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the NLC.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
Individual matches results were: No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Wyatt Priestley (L), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 singles Cooper LeCount (F) def. Dominic Lawrence (L), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles Mick Moore (F) def. Colton Fleeman (L), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Noah Hochstetler and Brandon Kauffman (F) def. Isaac Larimer and Brayden Miles (L), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Luke Holsopple and Collin Troyer (F) def. Ethan Rasbaugh and Tyler Yoder (L), 6-4, 6-2.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
The Warriors kept up their winning ways with a sweep of Fremont. Individual match results: No. 1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Ethan Bock (F) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Nick Miller (F) 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Brody Foulk (F) 6-4, 6-1; No. 1 doubles-- Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Sam Verdin/Isaac Hirschy (F) 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Alex Chilenski/Connor Trobaugh (F) 6-0, 6-4.
West Noble 5, Angola 0
The Chargers swept the Hornets in an NECC match. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles Chris Miller WN over Jacob Pontorno ANG 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Nate Shaw WN over Aiden Koch ANG 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Brady Warren ANG 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares WN over Marcus Miller/Conner Libey ANG 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN over Harrison Bruick/Quinn Aldred ANG 7-5, 6-1.
GIRLS GOLF
West Noble 216, Whitko 222
The Chargers avenged a loss from last week to Whitko by beating the Wildcats by six shots at Sycamore GC. Mackensy Mabie was the medalist with a 45 for West Noble.
Westview 212, Churubusco 222
Hope Haarer had a 43 to lead the Warriors to a victory over the Eagles.
Fremont def. Wawasee
The final team scores were not provided, but Taylor Cripe led Wawasee with a 48 in a losing effort.
CROSS COUNTRY
Results from the Goshen, Bethany and Bremen races at Shanklin Park were not available as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
