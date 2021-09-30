Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 30.
BOYS TENNIS
Sectional championships:
Sectional 37 at Concord: Northridge 5, Elkhart 0
Sectional 40 at NorthWood: Goshen 5, Fairfield 0
Full reports from both sectional finals can be found on our website, goshennews.com/sports.
Sectional Semifinals:
Sectional 39 at East Noble:
- East Noble 4, West Noble 1: Individual match results were No. 1 singles Vittorio Bono EN over Chris Miller WN 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Nolan Ogle EN over Nathan Shaw WN 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Grant Schermerhorn EN 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Max Bender/Carver Miller EN over Nevin Phares/Brayden Bohde WN 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 doubles Ryan Ludwig/Brycen Ortiz EN over JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN 6-1, 6-3 .
- Westview 5, Central Noble 0: Individual match results were No. 1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Austin Frey (CN) 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Carter Meinika (CN) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Carter Wilkinson (CN) 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 doubles--Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Caleb Weaver/Reegan Yoder (CN) 6-0,6-0; No. 2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Landyn Champion/Ryne Keirn (CN) 6-0, 6-0.
- Sectional final: Westview vs. East Noble, Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
Sectional 52, hosted by Warsaw at Columbia City
- Wawasee 3, Warsaw 2: Individual winners for Wawasee came at No. 1 singles Joey Harper (2-6, 6-0, 6-3), No. 1 doubles Grant Brooks/Holden Babb (6-2, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Ty Brooks/Devon Kuhn (6-3, 1-6, 6-2).
- Columbia City 5, Whitko 0
- Sectional final: Wawasee vs. Columbia City, Saturday, 10:00 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 6, Westview 0
The Chargers' victory tied them with the Warriors as co-NECC regular season champions. West Noble had two goals from Henry Torres and Julio Macias each, with Eric Galarza adding four assists. The Chargers are 11-4 overall and finish 5-1 in NECC games, while Westview finishes 11-5 overall and also 5-1 in the NECC.
Lakeland 4, Lakewood Park Christian 1
The Lakers picked up its first win of the season by beating LPC. Lakeland is now 1-13 on the season.
Bethany Christian 2, NorthWood 1
Avery Rusel and Jordan Ross Richer scored for the Bruins as they improved to 5-8 with the win. NorthWood fell to 6-8-1 with the loss.
Warsaw 4, Northridge 2
The Tigers clinched the outright NLC title with the win over the Raiders. Northridge enters the postseason with a 10-6-1 record.
Plymouth 8, Wawasee 0
Another tough loss sent the Warriors to a 4-11-1 record and 0-7 in NLC matches.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 5, Wawasee 0
NorthWood finishes the regular season with a 10-3-1 mark and 3-3-1 in the NLC, while Wawasee falls to 1-12-2 and 0-7 in NLC contests. Ari Topping had two goals and an assist in the win for the Panthers.
Warsaw 2, Northridge 1
The win allowed Warsaw to earn co-NLC championship honors with Goshen. Northridge completes its regular season with a 5-8-4 record.
Westview 1, Concord 1
The Minutemen finish the regular season at 6-9-1, while Westview ends the regular season with an 11-2-4 mark.
Elkhart Christian 8, Lakeland 2
The Lakers finish the regular season with a 5-9 record.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Warsaw 2
It was a barnburner in Nappanee, but in the end, NorthWood found a way to beat Warsaw, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 15-4 to seize control in the NLC championship race. The Panthers are 25-2 overall and 6-0 in the NLC. A win over Wawasee next Thursday would give NorthWood the outright conference title.
Concord 3, Northridge 2
The Minutemen won a thriller over Northridge, 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 15-13, in Middlebury. Concord improves to 16-7 overall and 4-2 in NLC matches, while the Raiders are now 15-14 overall and 2-4 in the NLC.
Plymouth 3, Goshen 0
The RedHawks fall to 8-18 overall and 0-6 in NLC contests.
Mishawaka 3, Wawasee 0
The Warriors lost 21-25, 12-25, 7-25 to the Cavemen to send their record to 19-6 overall and 1-5 in NLC matches.
Fairfield 3, Central Noble 0
The Falcons were a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 winner over the Cougars to improve to 13-7 overall and 7-1 in the NECC.
Westview 3, Fremont 2
The Warriors were able to knock off the Eagles in an NECC match. Stats and individual set results were not provided as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Westview improves to 8-15 overall and 4-4 in the NECC.
Prairie Heights 3, Lakeland 0
The Lakers lost 12-25, 21-25, 11-25 to a tough Panthers team to fall to 7-14 overall and 5-4 in NECC matches.
Churubusco 3, West Noble 1
The Chargers dropped to 4-18 overall and 1-8 in the NECC with the loss to the Eagles.
Bethany Christian 3, South Bend Career Academy 0
The Bruins improved to 2-0 in Hoosiers Plains Conference play with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-8 win over SBCA.
