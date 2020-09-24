BOYS TENNIS
NECC tournament day one results
Here’s the results from the first day of the NECC tennis tournament. The final day is Saturday at Lakeland. Consolation rounds begin at 9 a.m.
-1 singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Josh Ellett (CN), 6-0, 6-0; Leyton Byler (PH) def. Nate Shawn (WN); 7-6, 7-6; Ethan Bock (FRE) def. Brad Boyd (AN), 6-3, 6-1; Colin Hochstedler (FF) def. Corey Christie (LL), 6-1, 6-1.
-2 singles: Chris Miller (WN) def. Brady Crick (CH), 6-1, 6-2; Nick Miller (FRE) def. Trevor Towers (AN), 6-1, 6-1; Kaden Plett (FF) def. Luke Franke (LL), 6-0, 6-1; Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Kaleb Lounsbury (PH), 6-0, 6-0.
-3 singles: Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Wyatt Priestly (LL), 6-0, 6-1; Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Gavin Haberstock (CH), 7-5, 7-5; Evan Towns (FRE) def. Beyton Ambler (PH), 6-3, 6-2; Caleb Biemat (AN) leads Cooer LeCount (FF) 6-4, 2-2 (suspended due to darkness).
-1 doubles: Will Clark and Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Blake Sturdivant and Dominic Lawrence (LL), 6-0, 6-1; Nick Rutherford and Sam Verdin (FRE) lead Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontomo (AN), 7-6, 5-7, 4-1; Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares (WN) def. Tyler Miller and Luke Wilson (CH), 6-2, 6-0; Lance Martin and Mick Moore (FF) def. Logan Hamilton and Chase Bachelor (PH), 6-1, 6-2.
-2 doubles: Tim Bradenberger and Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Logan Swygart and Kamden Leedy (PH), 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Yoder and Brandon Kauffman (FF) def. Josh Sherbondy and Isaac Hirschy (FRE), 6-4, 6-2; JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw (WN) def. Mason Young and Garrett Wymer (CH), 6-2, 6-2; Aiden Koch and Connor Libey (AN) def. Colton Fleeman and Brayden Miles (LL), 6-1, 6-2.
Full results from the semifinals of the NLC tournament were not made available by press deadline. They will be available to see on our website.
NLC Tournament results
Here are results from the NLC tournament semifinals at Concord. The finals are Saturday at Goshen. Consolation rounds begin at 9 a.m.
-1 singles: Ben Vincent (NW) def. Brendan LaCounte (NR), 6-4, 6-4; Bryson Schrock (CON) def. Pi Wellington (GOS), 6-0, 6-3.
-2 singles: Carlos Lichty (GOS) def. Mathan Schraw (CON), 6-4, 7-6; Grant Martin (NR) def. Brady Chupp (NW), 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.
-3 singles: Moses Sawatzky (GOS) def. Mitchell Whitehead (CON), 6-2, 6-4; Carter Snyder (PLY) def. Brandon Lomas (NR), 6-3, 6-3.
-1 doubles: Aaron Cripe/Evan Nay (NR) def. Blaine Baut/Grant Brooks (WAWA), 6-2, 6-0; Gavin Smith/Cayden Rohrer (CON) def. Gage Gongwer/Treyton Martin (NW), 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.
-2 doubles: Cameron Henry/Collin Seegert (NR) def. Cole Rhodes/Michael Ray (WAR), 6-4, 7-6; Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn (CON) def. Will Nisley/Koop Liechty (GOS), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen def. Concord, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Goshen is now 14-4 and 4-2 in NLC play. Concord is 10-5 and 2-3 in the NLC.
Fairfield def. West Noble, 25-14, 25-5, 25-10
Leading Fairfield’s offense was Madisyn Steele with six kills. Sydney Stutsman had 23 assists for the Falcons as well.
Lakeland def. Central Noble 25-23, 25-19, 25-12
The Lakers improved to a perfect 8-0 in the NECC with the victory. Lilly Baird notched career assist 1,000 in the second set for Lakeland.
NorthWood def. Northridge 25-18, 25-9, 25-6
Alana Lehman had 10 kills to lead the Panthers in a sweep over the Raiders.
Warsaw def. Wawasee 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Wawasee was led offensively by Bailey Mayhew and Emma Dippon’s six kills each. The Warriors are 12-7 overall and 0-4 in NLC play.
Scores not reported: Eastside at Westview
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 6, Lakeland 0
The Panthers scored three goals in the first half and three in the second to win easily over the Lakers.
Northridge 4, Mishawaka 0
Morgan Cross, Delaney Hoag, Madison Wienert and Kelsie Long scored for the Raiders.
West Noble 2, Lakewood Park Christian 1
The Chargers improve to 6-6 on the season.
Scores not reported by press deadline: Wawasee at Plymouth, Bethany Christian at Culver Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
Wawasee 3, Concord 1
Ethan Carey had a hat trick to lead the Warriors over the Minutemen.
NorthWood 2, Mishawaka Marian 2
Kayden Newcomer scored both Panther goals as the battle between two top-10 ranked in Class 2A ended in a draw.
