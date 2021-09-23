Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 23. Girls soccer games from Wednesday, Sept. 22 are also noted.
BOYS TENNIS
NECC tournament cut short due to weather
Some matches were able to be completed, while others were not as rain forced the NECC tournament to be stopped halfway through the first round. The rest of the first round matches will be finished Friday back at Lakeland, with the semifinal and finals taking place Saturday at Angola. The updated brackets can be found here.
Note: fully updated NLC tournament brackets were not available as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The tournament had been moved indoors to Culver Academy due to the weather, delaying the start of matches Thursday night until 6:00 p.m. The finals are scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Northridge High School.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 9, Wawasee 0
The Minutemen had no issues taking down the Warriors in an NLC contest in Dunlap. Concord is now 6-5-2 overall and 4-1-1 in NLC games. Wawasee falls to 4-8 overall and 0-4 in the NLC.
Warsaw 3, Goshen 2
In a battle of two of the top teams in the NLC, Warsaw edged Goshen to remain unbeaten in conference play. The RedHawks are now 6-7-1 overall and finish NLC games with a 4-2-1 record in those contests.
NLC boys soccer standings as of Thursday night can be found here.
West Noble 8, Garrett 1
Eric Galarza had a hat trick and added an assist as the Chargers extended their winning streak to seven in a row. West Noble is now 10-3 with a 4-1 NECC record.
NorthWood 0, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Panthers tied the Knights in non-conference action. NorthWood is now 5-7-2 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
From Wednesday: Concord 2, NorthWood 1
Ella Lantz and Jada Swanson scored to give the Minutemen an NLC win over the Panthers. Concord is now 6-7 overall and 3-3 in the NLC. NorthWood's updated record is below in the recap of its game against Lakeland from Thursday.
From Wednesday: DeKalb 9, Lakeland 0
The Lakers had no answers for the Barons. Lakeland's updated record is below in the recap of its game against NorthWood from Thursday.
NorthWood 4, Lakeland 1
Ari Topping had one goal and two assists as NorthWood improved to 7-3-1 with the win. Lakeland is now 5-8 on the season.
Northridge 4, Mishawaka 1
The Raiders picked up a Senior Night win to improve to 5-6-4 overall and 4-0-2 in NLC contests.
Plymouth 4, Wawasee 0
The Warriors were shutout at home by the Pilgrims.
NLC girls soccer standings as of Thursday night can be found here.
Goshen 2, DeKalb 2
The RedHawks recorded their first tie of the season as their overall record is now 8-4-1. Caylin Martinez scored both goals for Goshen against the Barons.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, Goshen 1
The Minutemen defeated the RedHawks 25-14, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15 to improve to 14-7 overall and 3-2 in NLC play. Goshen falls to 7-17 overall with an 0-5 NLC mark.
NorthWood 3, Northridge 0
Macy Lengacher reached 1,000 career digs for NorthWood as the Panthers won 25-13, 26-24, 25-17 to improve to 19-2 overall and 5-0 in NLC matches. Northridge is now 13-11 overall and 1-3 in NLC contests. More NorthWood stats can be found here.
Warsaw 3, Wawasee 0
The Tigers cruised to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Warriors. Wawasee falls to 16-3 overall and 1-3 in NLC matches. Warsaw matches NorthWood with a 5-0 NLC record. The two teams will play each other next Thursday, Sept. 30, in Nappanee.
NLC volleyball standings as of Thursday night can be found here.
Lakeland 3, Central Noble 0
The Lakers picked up a 26-24, 25-17, 25-13 win over the Cougars in NECC play. Lakeland is now 5-13 overall and 4-3 in NECC matches.
Fairfield 3, West Noble 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood wins on Senior Night
The Panthers beat Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy and Jimtown at McCormick Creek in Nappanee. Brady Hunsberger won the individual race in a time of 17:16. Full boys results can be found here.
The NorthWood girls also emerged victorious over the same three schools. Full results from the girls' race were unavailable as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
