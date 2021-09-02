Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
GIRLS GOLF
Plymouth 181, Goshen 201, Mishawaka 217
Briza Tayagua-Delgado led Goshen with a 45.
Warsaw 166, Wawasee 197, Northridge 201
Taylor Cripe had a 44 to lead Wawasee. Northridge was led by Karisa Dyer's 46.
Fairfield 198, Garrett 211, Churubusco 241
The Falcons picked up two more NECC wins at Meadow Valley. Bailey Willard had a 45 to earn medalist honors. Fairfield finishes with an 8-2 regular season conference record.
Lakeland 202, West Noble 204, Prairie Heights 269
The Lakers were led by Brooke Retterbush's medalist performance of a 43. Madelyn Bottles led West Noble with a 46.
NorthWood 168, Concord 191
CROSS COUNTRY
Bethany boys beat Jimtown
The Bruins beat the Jimmies 20-35. Sam Klopfenstein led the way, winning with a time of 17:43.
Both teams had two girls each run as well, which wasn't enough to constitute a team score. Bethany's Beka Youngberg won with a time of 24:35.
Goshen, Elkhart do battle
The Lions won the girls race, 20-39, over the RedHawks on Elkhart's home course. Results from the boys race were not available as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 8, Lakeland 0
Julio Macias and Henry Torres had two goals and an assist each to lead the Chargers past the Lakers. West Noble is now 3-2 with a 2-1 NECC record, while Lakeland is 0-6 and 0-4 in NECC contests.
Bethany Christian 2, Lakewood Park Christian 1
The Bruins picked up their second victory of the season with a win over LPC.
Northridge 3, Westview 1
Micah Wieland, Andrew Janatello and Gonzalo Bocanegra all found the back of the net to improve the Raiders to 6-2-1 overall with the win. Westview falls to 5-2 with the loss.
Plymouth 2, Goshen 0
The RedHawks were shutout on the road against the defending NLC champions. Goshen is now 2-4-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the NLC.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 1, West Noble 0
Karly Miller had the lone tally to give the No. 17 (1A) Warriors the NECC victory over the Chargers. Jalynn Baker had 11 saves in the loss for the Chargers. Westview improves to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the NECC, while West Noble is now 2-2-1 overall and 1-1 in NECC games.
Northridge 0, NorthWood 0
Northridge out-shot NorthWood 10-2, but neither team scored to earn a draw in an NLC contest. Northridge is 2-5-2 overall and 1-0-1 in NLC games, while NorthWood is now 2-1-1 overall and 0-1-1 in NLC matches.
Wawasee 3, Lakeland Christian Academy 0
The Warriors honored their seniors and picked up their first win of the season in the process.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland 3, Westview 1
The Lakers picked up their first win of the season, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15. Kelsie Bowling had 15 kills to lead Lakeland.
Northridge 3, East Noble 0
The Raiders cruised to a 25-12, 25-8, 25-14 win, improving to 10-3 on the season.
Warsaw 3, Goshen 0
The RedHawks fell in their NLC opener, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 to the Tigers.
Plymouth 3, Wawasee 0
The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, 16-25, 20-25, 18-25. Wawasee is now 10-1 overall and 0-1 in the NLC.
Angola 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers couldn't keep up with a strong Hornets team in an NECC contest.
Prairie Heights 3, Bethany Christian 0
The loss drops the Bruins to 4-6 overall on the season.
NorthWood 3, Concord 1
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 4, Wawasee 1
The Minutemen won with No. 1 singles Nathan Schraw, No. 2 singles Mitchell Whitehead, No. 1 doubles Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanaugh and No. 2 doubles Andrew Kavanaugh/Samuel West. Wawasee's lone winner was No. 3 singles Zeke Keim. Concord is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLC, while Wawasee is 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the NLC.
Goshen 3, Northridge 2
The RedHawks picked up a huge NLC victory over No. 19 Northridge. Winners for Goshen came at No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky, No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly and No. 2 doubles Moses Kratzer/Myles McLaughlin. Northridge's wins were at No. 1 singles Brendan LaCounte and No. 1 doubles Evan Nay/Collin Seegert. Goshen is 7-3 and 2-0 in the NLC, while the Raiders are 7-2 and 1-1 in the NLC.
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka 2
The Panthers picked up an NLC win over the Cavemen. Winners for NorthWood came from No. 2 singles Ike Roberts, No. 1 doubles Chaz Yoder/Brady Chupp and No. 2 doubles Karson Kirby/Nic Anderson.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
The Warriors lost a total of four games in the win over Lakeland. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Isaiah Hostetler, No. 2 singles Elijah Hostetler, No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy, No. 1 doubles Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz and No. 2 singles Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler.
West Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Winners for the Chargers No. 1 singles Chris Miller, No. 2 singles Wesley Shaw, No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn, No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares and No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Miguel Mayorga. West Noble improves to 5-3 overall and 2-2 within the NECC.
