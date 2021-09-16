Here is a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Sept. 16.
BOYS SOCCER
NECC Tournament semifinals:
- West Noble 9, Garrett 0
- Central Noble 4, Prairie Heights 0
- Final: West Noble vs. Central Noble @ Westview, Saturday, 5:00pm
Goshen 4, NorthWood 0
Edgar Mora Gonzalez and Emmanuel Diaz-Ruiz tallied twice each for the RedHawks in the win. Goshen is now 5-6-1 overall and 3-1-1 in NLC matches. NorthWood falls to 4-7-1 overall and 1-4 in the NLC.
Northridge 9, East Noble 0
Isiah Tallmam had an impressive three goals and three assists in the big victory for Northridge. Gonzalo Bocanegra also scored three goals, while Micah Wieland had two goals and four assists as the Raiders improve to 9-4-1 overall.
Culver Academy 2, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins are now 2-6 on the season following the loss to Culver.
South Bend St. Joseph 1, Concord 0
Concord falls to 3-5-1 after the narrow loss to St. Joe.
GIRLS SOCCER
NECC Tournament semifinals:
- Westview 2, Central Noble 0
- Lakeland 4, West Noble 3 (OT)
- Final: Lakeland @ Westview, Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
Bethany Christian 5, North Miami 0
Katie Sauder found the back of the net four times in a dominant victory for the Bruins, who improve to 3-1-3 overall.
Elkhart Christian Academy 5, Wawasee 2
The Warriors fell to 1-5-2 overall with the loss to the Eagles.
Goshen 2, NorthWood 0
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, Wawasee 1
The Minutemen won 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18 to improve to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the NLC. Wawasee falls to 12-2 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests.
Northridge 3, Goshen 0
The Raiders won 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 over the RedHawks in an NLC match. Northridge improves to 13-8 overall and 1-2 in the NLC, while Goshen is now 5-13 overall and 0-4 in NLC matches.
NorthWood 3, Mishawaka 1
The Panthers kept up their impressive season with a 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 win over Mishawaka, improving to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in NLC play. Sophia Barber had 20 kills, while Annika Bennett added 46 assists for NorthWood in the win.
Fairfield 3, Lakeland 0
The Falcons cruised to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-10 win over the Lakers in an NECC affair. Fairfield is 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the NECC, while Lakeland falls to 3-9 overall with a 2-3 NECC record.
West Noble 3, Central Noble 0
The Chargers picked up a nice 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 NECC win over the Cougars. West Noble is now 4-13 overall and 1-5 in conference games.
Westview 3, Churubusco 2
The Warriors edged the Eagles in a five set thriller, 20-25, 25-16, 12-25, 26-24, 15-11. Westview improves to 5-13 overall and 2-3 in NECC contests.
Triton 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins fell to 6-10 overall with the 22-25, 23-25, 24-26 loss to Triton.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Plymouth 0
The win guarantees the RedHawks a share of the NLC regular season title. They can win the regular season conference crown outright with a win over Mishawaka. Goshen is 12-4 overall and 6-0 in NLC matches. Via coach Daniel Love: "Pi Wellington improved to 5-1 in conference, Moses Sawatzky improved to 6-0 as did Isaac Stahly, Myles Mclaughlin, and Moses Kratzer. The team's lone senior, Carter Schmucker along with Joel Byler, won a hard fought battle in 3 sets and near darkness."
Northridge 4, Concord 1
Northridge improves to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the NLC with the win, while Concord falls to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the NLC. Individual match results were not made available as of 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
Warsaw 3, NorthWood 2
NorthWood's winners came at the two doubles positions: No. 1 doubles Chaz Yoder and Brady Chupp (6-2, 6-3) and No. 2 doubles Charles Anderson and Isaac Roberts (6-3, 3-6, 6-4). The Panthers fall to 2-12 overall and 1-5 in the NLC.
Wawasee 3, Mishawaka 2
The Warriors improved to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the NLC with the win. Individual winners for Wawasee were No. 2 singles Zeke Keim (6-3, 6-1), No. 1 doubles Devon Kuhn/Ty Brooks (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Will Long/Jeb Richey (6-2, 6-2).
West Noble 5, Prairie Heights 0
Via West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker: "The West Noble tennis team locked up a 3rd place finish in the NECC Thursday night with an impressive 5-0 win over a tough Prairie Heights team. ... #1 singles Chris Miller WN over Leyton Byler PH 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 ... #2 singles Nate Shaw WN over Breyton Ambler PH 6-4, 6-4 ... #3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Chase Bachelor PH 6-3, 6-1 ... #1 doubles Nevin Phares/Brayden Bohde WN over Kaleb Lounsbury/Hayden Culler PH 6-0, 6-1 ... #2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN over Matt Levitz/Luke Krapfl PH 6-1, 6-0." West Noble is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in NECC matches.
Bethany Christian 5, South Bend Washington 0
The Bruins are now 4-6 on the season after a sweep of Washington. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles - Cameron Heinisch def. Isaias Gonzalez, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles - Noah Schrock def. Jonah Glaser, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles - Ethan Pairitiz def. Zachary Bruillard, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles - Austin Shenk/Matthew Dyck def. Jordan Evins/Gabriel Burgin, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles - Jacob Leininger/Breece Erickson def. Matthew Williams/Xander Brouillard, 6-2, 6-0.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Lakeland fell to 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the NECC with the loss.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
