Here’s a look at the prep sports scores from Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as well as the schedule for Saturday’s girls and boys soccer sectional finals in the area.
Sectional finals schedule for Saturday
All games listed below are happening at 2 p.m.
Class 3A sectional 4 final @ Elkhart – Northridge vs. Penn
Class 2A sectional 20 final @ Wawasee – DeKalb vs. NorthWood
Class 1A sectional 36 final @ ECA – Bethany Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
All games listed below are happening at 7 p.m.
Class 3A sectional 4 final @ Penn – No. 10 Elkhart vs. Concord
Class 2A sectional 20 final @ West Noble – No. 8 NorthWood vs. Angola
Class 1A sectional 35 final @ Westview – Westview vs. Bethany Christian
Bethany Christian def. Clinton Christian, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15
The Bruins improve to 14-6 on the season. They will play Elkhart Christian Academy in the regular season finale Friday night at ECA.
Warsaw def. Concord, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13
The Tigers completed an undefeated NLC season by beating Concord. The Minutemen enter the postseason with a 13-9 record.
Fairfield def. Churubusco, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
The Falcons took down conference for Churubusco to end the regular season. Madisyn Steele led the way with 10 kills.
Plymouth def. Northridge, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
The Raiders played a tough matchup against the Plymouth, but the Pilgrims were too much. Northridge falls to 9-15 heading into the postseason.
NorthWood def. Wawasee, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Ali Knepp had 17 kills to lead the Panthers past the Warriors in the NLC and regular season finale for both teams. Both teams will compete in the Tippecanoe Valley sectional next week.
Scores not reported before press deadline: Elkhart Christian at Westview, Prairie Heights at West Noble, Goshen at Elkhart.
