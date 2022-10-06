Here's a look at the local prep scores from Thursday, Oct. 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 1A, Sectional 36 semifinals at Westview: Central Noble 1, Westview 1 (4-2 CN in PKs); Bethany Christian 3, Elkhart Christian 2 (OT)
The No. 13 Warriors were upset at home by the Cougars in the first contest of the night. Westview had beaten Central Noble twice in the season prior to Thursday, winning the two games by a combined score of 11-0. The Warriors' season comes to an end with a 12-4-2 record.
In the second game, Elishaba Sanchez scored the decisive goal with four minutes left in the second overtime period, advancing the Bruins to the sectional final. Bethany Christian (7-9-1) will play Central Noble (10-2-3) for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday at Westview High School. The Bruins and Cougars played to a 1-1 tie back on Aug. 27.
Class 2A, Sectional 19 semifinals at SB Riley: Mishawaka Marian 9, SB Riley 0; John Glenn 4, Jimtown 1
The No. 3 Knights had no issues with the Wildcats in the first game, while the Falcons took care of business against the Jimmies in the second contest. Jimtown's season comes to an end with a 6-7-1 record.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 semifinals at NorthWood (Wellfield Park): NorthWood 3, East Noble 0; Angola 2, Lakeland 0
Full report from the NorthWood game online at goshennews.com/sports.
Class 3A, Sectional 4 semifinals at Goshen: Goshen 3, Plymouth 1; Concord 0, Elkhart 0 (6-5 Concord in PKs)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, Goshen 0
The Lions closed out their regular season with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 win over the RedHawks. Elkhart enters the postseason with a 25-6 record, while Goshen is 15-15 as it embarks on sectional play.
NorthWood 3, Wawasee 0
The Panthers knocked off the Warriors 25-17, 25-8, 25-12 to finish NLC play with a 6-1 record. Wawasee closes with an 0-7 conference mark. The teams' overall records are 24-6 and 19-12, respectively. More importantly, the game was the second annual "Pink Out" between the two teams, raising $8,013 for the Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
Warsaw 3, Concord 0
The Tigers clinched the outright NLC championship with the sweep over the Minutemen. Concord's record heading into the postseason is now 17-10.
Churubusco 3, Fairfield 2
In a battle for second place in the NECC, the host Eagles outlasted the Falcons, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 16-25, 7-15. This gives Fairfield a 20-8 overall record and final NECC mark of 8-2. Both teams will compete in the conference tournament this Saturday at Westview High School.
Prairie Heights 3, West Noble 0
The loss 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 drops the Chargers to 9-16 (4-6 NECC) on the season.
Note: a final score from the scheduled Northridge-Plymouth match was not reported as of press deadline.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview's Hostetler wins individual sectional
Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler outlasted Fairfield sophomore Garrett Stoltzfus, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 to win the championship. He now advances to the individual regional tournament, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at LaPorte High School. Hostetler has yet to be defeated this season, posting an individual record of 23-0.