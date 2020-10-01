Sectional 39 semifinals at East Noble: West Noble 5, Central Noble 0; Westview 4, East Noble 1
It will be West Noble vs. Westview in the sectional championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at East Noble High School.
NOTE: The sectional championships between Northridge and Concord @ Concord and NorthWood and Goshen @ Goshen were postponed due to weather. They will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m. at their respective sites. The sectional 52 semifinal between Wawasee and Tippecanoe Valley @ Columbia City was also postponed to Friday at 4:30.
Bethany Christian def. Triton, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10
The Bruins rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Triton in the Menno Lands Thursday night.
Northridge def. Concord, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
The Raiders went on the road and picked up a NLC victory over the Minutemen. Concord falls to 10-6 and 2-4 in the NLC on the season.
Warsaw def. NorthWood, 25-5, 25-11, 25-8
The Tigers overwhelmed the Panthers to win the Northern Lakes Conference title. Alana Lehman had five kills for NorthWood.
Plymouth def. Goshen in three sets
The Pilgrims outlasted the RedHawks, 33-31, in the third set for the victory. Scores of the first two sets and stats were not made available. The RedHawks fall to 17-8 on the season.
Wawasee def. Mishawaka, 23-25, 25-10,25-16, 25-22
The Warriors picked up their first NLC victory over the Cavemen at home. Emma Dippon had 20 kills and Amanda Allen 45 assists to improve Wawasee to 16-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
Fairfield def. Central Noble, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Madisyn Steele had 21 kills and Sydney Stutzman had 45 assists for the Falcons.
Scores not reported by press deadline: Fremont at Westview, Churubusco at West Noble.
Concord 2, Westview 1
The Minutemen came away with a road victory over the Warriors in Topeka. Westview can still win the NECC title with a win over Lakeland Saturday.
Goshen 8, West Noble 0
All four seniors – Lucy Kramer, Joya Drenth, Priscilla Ramirez and Maddie Swallow – scored goals for Goshen on Senior Night to finish the regular season 8-7-1.
Scores not reported by press deadline: Lakeland at Elkhart Christian Academy, NorthWood at Wawasee
NorthWood 6, Bethany Christian 1
Andre DeFreitas scored four goals for NorthWood, giving him 25 on the season and breaking his own single-season mark. The Panthers finish the regular season with a 10-3-3 record.
LPC 5, Lakeland 0
Lakewood Park Christian cruised to a victory over the Lakers in non-conference action.
Northridge 1, Warsaw 0
Drew Pletcher scored the lone goal of the contest. Northridge finishes the regular season with a 14-1-1 record.
Westview 4, West Noble 1
The Warriors closed out the regular season with a strong road victory over the Chargers in Ligonier. Jadon Yoder scored two goals as Westview won its eighth-straight contest.
Scores not reported by press deadline: Wawasee at Plymouth
